Kolkata Durga Puja To Showcase 'Ram Tattoos' Of Chhattisgarh's Ramnami Community

"The theme seeks to explore the centuries-old tradition of tattooing. It also highlights the use of tattoos as a form of protest against social discrimination. The Ramnamis were historically subjected to caste-based exclusion, and they adopted the practice of tattooing the name of Lord Ram on their bodies, including their faces. Through the theme, we aim to portray a tattoo as a mark that provides a sense of protection and security while remaining deeply intertwined with faith, connecting the human and the divine," he added.