Election Commission Row LIVE: Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Demanding CEC's Sacking

Pranay Vatsa
Pranay Vatsa
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Congress leader Gauarav Gogoi detained in Assam as the grand old party continues nationwide protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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Congress protest in Kolkata
Gyanesh Kumar Resignation Row Live: Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Demanding CEC's Sacking | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Gyanesh Kumar Resignation Row LIVE: After an Indian Express report flagged disagreements between Election Commissioner's Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over decisions made by the Election Commission, the Congress Party is staging nationwide protests demanding his resignation. Party leaders in states such as Uttarakhand, Assam, West Bengal and Odisha have hit the streets with Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi being detained by the police. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held a press conference at Indira Bhawan yesterday demanding for the CEC's removal. The BJP responded by calling the press conference as "Jhooth ki Goonj" and a "Damp Squib". The election commission for its part has defended itself and called all decisions made by the body as unanimous.
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Election Commission Row LIVE: "I Fully Support It," P Chidambaram On Demand For CEC's Resignation

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram lent his support to Rahul Gnadhi's demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

"I read that Rahul Gandhi has asked for his resignation. I fully support it. I said yesterday that the Chief Election Commissioner should resign immediately. There are a number of political parties which have demanded the same thing. It's now clear that the Chief Election Commissioner is acting as though he's the sole Election Commission," he told ANI.

Election Commission Row LIVE: Tamil Nadu Congress Protests Against CEC

The Tamil Nadu Congress took to the streets against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was lead by TNCC President Manickam Tagore.

They were demanding the resignation of Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

Election Commission Row LIVE: "Very Serious Integrity Issues," Congress MP Manish Tewari On ECI

Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the integrity of the Election Commission while simultaneously asking for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

"There are very serious integrity issues with regard to the functioning of the Election Commission. And as we've articulated earlier, number one — the Chief Election Commissioner should step down," he told ANI.

Election Commission Row LIVE: Goa Congress Protests Agianst CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Goa Congress took to the streets in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation. The protest was led by AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare and GPCC vice president Girish Chodankar.

Election Commission Row LIVE: "We Are Living In The Largest Democratic Country; This Is Not A Dictatorship," Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar On CEC Resignation 

"We are living in a democratic country... why is a three-member committee there? Where is democracy? We are living in the largest democratic country; this is not a dictatorship. No one is satisfied with this SIR. SIR should be done, no doubt about it, but the way it is being used politically is very wrong. So we are asking them to just give rights to everyone who is eligible," Shivakumar told reporters.

Election Commission Row LIVE: Odisha Congress Workers Protest Outside Bhubaneshwar CEO Office

As part of the nationwide protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Odisha Congress workers protest outside the Chief Election Officer's office in Bhubaneswar.

"While people previously dismissed this as mere rhetoric following electoral defeats, a report revealed the truth...approximately 14% of the electorate were deleted by Gyanesh Kumar acting alone, affecting six states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, and Maharashtra," Vice President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Santosh Singh Salujatold ANI.

Election Commission Row LIVE: AISA President Neha And Others Detained By Police

AISA President Neha along with other prominent leaders like Dipankar Bhattacharya, Yogendra Yadav and Anjali Bharadwaj were detained by police as they were protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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