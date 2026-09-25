Election Commission Row LIVE: Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Demanding CEC's Sacking

Election Commission Row LIVE: "I Fully Support It," P Chidambaram On Demand For CEC's Resignation
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram lent his support to Rahul Gnadhi's demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
"I read that Rahul Gandhi has asked for his resignation. I fully support it. I said yesterday that the Chief Election Commissioner should resign immediately. There are a number of political parties which have demanded the same thing. It's now clear that the Chief Election Commissioner is acting as though he's the sole Election Commission," he told ANI.
Election Commission Row LIVE: Tamil Nadu Congress Protests Against CEC
The Tamil Nadu Congress took to the streets against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was lead by TNCC President Manickam Tagore.
They were demanding the resignation of Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.
Election Commission Row LIVE: "Very Serious Integrity Issues," Congress MP Manish Tewari On ECI
Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the integrity of the Election Commission while simultaneously asking for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
"There are very serious integrity issues with regard to the functioning of the Election Commission. And as we've articulated earlier, number one — the Chief Election Commissioner should step down," he told ANI.
Election Commission Row LIVE: Goa Congress Protests Agianst CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The Goa Congress took to the streets in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation. The protest was led by AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare and GPCC vice president Girish Chodankar.
Election Commission Row LIVE: "We Are Living In The Largest Democratic Country; This Is Not A Dictatorship," Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar On CEC Resignation
"We are living in a democratic country... why is a three-member committee there? Where is democracy? We are living in the largest democratic country; this is not a dictatorship. No one is satisfied with this SIR. SIR should be done, no doubt about it, but the way it is being used politically is very wrong. So we are asking them to just give rights to everyone who is eligible," Shivakumar told reporters.
Election Commission Row LIVE: Odisha Congress Workers Protest Outside Bhubaneshwar CEO Office
As part of the nationwide protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Odisha Congress workers protest outside the Chief Election Officer's office in Bhubaneswar.
"While people previously dismissed this as mere rhetoric following electoral defeats, a report revealed the truth...approximately 14% of the electorate were deleted by Gyanesh Kumar acting alone, affecting six states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, and Maharashtra," Vice President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Santosh Singh Salujatold ANI.
Election Commission Row LIVE: AISA President Neha And Others Detained By Police
AISA President Neha along with other prominent leaders like Dipankar Bhattacharya, Yogendra Yadav and Anjali Bharadwaj were detained by police as they were protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.