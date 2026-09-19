KPSC Chairman's Ouster: Leaked Papers, Daughter's Job And The Allegations Against Him

For the first time in the Karnataka Public Service Commission's 75-year history, a sitting chairman has been suspended and pushed toward removal — and the case against Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar runs on two tracks at once. The first involves an alleged leak of the question paper for KPSC's 2026 recruitment exam for 400 Veterinary Officer posts, with as many as 29 candidates accused of receiving it in advance. The second involves Sahukar's own daughter, Suma Sahukar, who is accused of using a certificate declaring her family's annual income as just Rs 40,000 to claim an OBC reservation benefit for a government job — while her father chaired the very commission conducting the selection.