Karnataka Reservation: State Approves Bill Mandating 100% Quota for Kannadigas In Private Firms

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the state cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private sector for Group C and D posts.
In Karnaraka Public Service Commission (KPSC), C and D grade posts are the lower level posts in the such as clerks, lab technicians and pharmacists.
The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, where the Karnataka government decided to present seven bills, including 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in Category C and D jobs in all industries in the state.
"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday (Monday) approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.
"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas," he said.
Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates Bill
The Karnataka government is also reportedly contemplating 100 per cent reservation for locals in "C&D" grade government jobs. The bill is called the State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024.
According to sources in the law department, the 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024' will be tabled on Thursday in the Assembly.
On the appointment of 'Local Candidates'', the bill says, "Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint 50 per cent of local candidates in management categories and 70 per cent in non-management categories."
If the candidates do not possess secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language, they must pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the 'Nodal Agency', it says, as cited in a news agency PTI report.
If the qualified local candidates are not available, the establishments within three years with active collaboration of government or its agencies should take steps to train them, it says.
If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government.
"Such orders passed by the Government shall be final: Provided that, the relaxation provided under this section shall not be less than 25 per cent for management category and 50 per cent for non-management categories," the proposed bill says.