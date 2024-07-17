National

Karnataka Reservation: State Approves Bill Mandating 100% Quota for Kannadigas In Private Firms

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, where the Karnataka government decided to present seven bills, including 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in Category C and D jobs in all industries in the state.

PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Photo: PTI
info_icon

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the state cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private sector for Group C and D posts.

In Karnaraka Public Service Commission (KPSC), C and D grade posts are the lower level posts in the such as clerks, lab technicians and pharmacists.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, where the Karnataka government decided to present seven bills, including 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in Category C and D jobs in all industries in the state.

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday (Monday) approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

ALSO READ | Karnataka 7th Pay Commission: State Govt Approves 27.5% Hike For Employees

"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas," he said.

Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates Bill

The Karnataka government is also reportedly contemplating 100 per cent reservation for locals in "C&D" grade government jobs. The bill is called the State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024.

According to sources in the law department, the 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024' will be tabled on Thursday in the Assembly.

On the appointment of 'Local Candidates'', the bill says, "Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint 50 per cent of local candidates in management categories and 70 per cent in non-management categories."

If the candidates do not possess secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language, they must pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the 'Nodal Agency', it says, as cited in a news agency PTI report.

If the qualified local candidates are not available, the establishments within three years with active collaboration of government or its agencies should take steps to train them, it says.

If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government.

"Such orders passed by the Government shall be final: Provided that, the relaxation provided under this section shall not be less than 25 per cent for management category and 50 per cent for non-management categories," the proposed bill says.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Thailand At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video
  3. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
  4. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  5. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  2. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  4. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  5. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  5. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Security Upped Across States For Muharram
  2. Karnataka Reservation: State Approves Bill Mandating 100% Quota for Kannadigas In Private Firms
  3. 600 Openings, 25,000 Candidates: Air India's Job Offer At Mumbai Airport Sparks Stampede Scare
  4. Three Minor Boys, Who Raped 8-Year-Old Girl In Andhra, Tried Re-Creating Porn Scene
  5. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: Ramesh Narayan Reacts To Criticism At 'Manorathangal' Event, Richa Chadha Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot
  2. Hina Khan Says She Is 'Constantly In Pain' Amid Breast Cancer Battle
  3. Emma Roberts Celebrates Engagement With Cody John: Putting This Here Before My Mom Tells Everyone
  4. Joe Manganiello Quashes Sofia Vergara's Claim That He Wanted Kids In Their Marriage
  5. Richa Chadha Shares Pics From Maternity Shoot With Ali Fazal With A Heartfelt Note, Turns Off Comments
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. Bangladesh Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Student Protests Over 'War Heroes' Quota | All You Need To Know
  2. 6 People Dead In Suspected Cyanide Poisoning In Luxury Bangkok Hotel, Thai PM Orders Probe
  3. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  4. Toronto Floods: Torrential Rains Over Canada's Largest City Shut Down Highways, Roads And Electricity
  5. Europe Heatwave: Southern Europe Faces 'Hellishly Hot' Weather As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees
Latest Stories
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  3. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  4. India News LIVE: List Of Indian Athletes Going To Olympics Out; Security Upped Across States For Muharram
  5. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  6. Sports News Today LIVE: Rafael Nadal-Casper Ruud In Men's Doubles Action; Countdown To Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Maharashtra: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party Amid Buzz Of Return To Sharad Pawar Fold
  8. Ramesh Narayan REACTS After Facing Backlash For 'Snubbing' Actor Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch