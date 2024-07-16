Karnataka 7th Pay Commission: State Govt Approves 27.5% Hike For Employees

The Karnataka government on Monday reportedly decided to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, which recommends a 27.5 percent hike on basic salary of government employees, effective from August 1.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to announce the pay hike to more than seven lakh state government employees in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, sources cited in a news agency PTI report said.
The move is expected to cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually.
The Karnataka State Government Employees Association had announced its plans to go on an indefinite strike from August, following which the CM Siddaramaiah-led government was under pressure to decide on a pay hike.
In March 2023, the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave employees an interim 17 per cent salary hike. To this, the Siddaramaiah administration is likely to add a 10.5 percentage points hike, which will take the total to 27.5 per cent on basic salary, as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, the sources said.