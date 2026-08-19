Why India's Bike-taxi Boom Is Running Into A Legal Roadblock

However, the legal position is more nuanced. The Karnataka High Court's January 2026 judgment held that motorcycles can fall within the definition of a transport vehicle and contract carriage under the Motor Vehicles Act. It relied on a 2004 Central notification covering motorcycles used for hire to carry one passenger on the pillion, as well as a January 2024 clarification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stating that motorcycles fall within the definition of contract carriage.