Why India's Bike-taxi Boom Is Running Into A Legal Roadblock

Karnataka has challenged a High Court order in SC on registering motorcycles as transport vehicles and granting them contract-carriage permits.
Earlier,centre has issued guidelines allowing states to permit aggregators to use non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys.
Maharashtra is moving towards a formal framework, highlighting the differing approaches states have taken to regulating bike taxis.
Bike taxis have emerged as a popular and affordable mode of transport in multiple Indian cities, particularly for short-distance journeys and last-mile connectivity. But their growing use has exposed differences in the country's regulatory framework with states taking different positions on whether and how motorcycle-based passenger services should be regulated.
The issue has sharpened in Karnataka, where the state government has challenged a Karnataka High Court order directing authorities to consider applications for registration of motorcycles as transport vehicles and permits to operate them as contract carriages.
The dispute comes even as Maharashtra moves towards bringing app-based bike taxis under a formal regulatory framework.
Why Karnataka Opposing Bike-taxis ?
The Karnataka government has challenged the High Court order directing authorities to consider applications for contract-carriage permits for motorcycles.
In its challenge, the state argued that commercial passenger transport is a regulated activity and that motorcycle owners do not have an inherent right to use their vehicles as taxis. It said the High Court order had overlooked the statutory framework governing transport vehicles and restricted the regulatory powers of the state government and transport authorities.
The Karnataka Transport Department has also taken enforcement action against motorcycles allegedly operating as bike taxis and warned of strict action against unauthorised commercial operations.
According to the Karnataka government, the existing framework does not provide a comprehensive regulatory mechanism for operating motorcycles as passenger transport vehicles. The state cited the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and argued that motorcycles are not included in the categories of passenger-carrying transport vehicles.
The government maintained that while a motorcycle can carry a pillion rider, this does not automatically authorise it to operate commercially as a passenger vehicle.
However, the legal position is more nuanced. The Karnataka High Court's January 2026 judgment held that motorcycles can fall within the definition of a transport vehicle and contract carriage under the Motor Vehicles Act. It relied on a 2004 Central notification covering motorcycles used for hire to carry one passenger on the pillion, as well as a January 2024 clarification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stating that motorcycles fall within the definition of contract carriage.
The broader problem is that road transport is regulated by both the Centre and states. As The Scroll reported earlier, this has resulted in an uneven system in which some states have allowed bike taxis, while others have banned them or have yet to frame rules.
Safety, Insurance Concerns
Karnataka has also raised concerns over passenger safety. The state argued that motorcycles are more vulnerable in accidents and lack some safety features available in autorickshaws and cabs. It also highlighted concerns relating to women passengers and fatalities.
A Karnataka Transport Department official told The Scroll that there have also been local complaints involving bike-taxi passengers. In one reported incident in Yelahanka, a woman passenger allegedly jumped from a moving motorcycle to escape harassment.
Insurance is another concern. The state has raised questions over the regulatory mechanism for motorcycles being used commercially and the distinction between privately registered white-board motorcycles and transport-registered yellow-board vehicles. Such issues could create uncertainty over insurance claims and compensation if a passenger is injured or dies in an accident.
The Karnataka High Court made this distinction clear. Its judgment said the case concerned motorcycle owners seeking registration as transport vehicles, or yellow-board vehicles, and permits to operate them as contract carriages. It specifically said it was not dealing with private, white-board motorcycles being used as bike taxis.
Why Do Commuters Prefer Bike Taxis?
Despite the legal uncertainty, bike taxis have gained popularity because they are relatively cheap and can move through congested roads more easily than cars and other vehicles.
Researchers and mobility experts see them as useful for first- and last-mile connectivity. Raghavan Viswanathan, a partner at KPMG India told The Scroll that, most such trips begin or end at public transport hubs such as metro, bus or railway stations.
Pravesh Biyani, a researcher and professor at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, told The Scroll that bike taxis are often faster than other modes in congested cities.
KPMG also estimated that the sector could generate 5.4 million livelihoods by 2030.
Why Are States Taking Different Positions?
The regulatory approach differs sharply across states. Maharashtra, for instance, has moved towards bringing app-based bike taxis under a new regulatory framework. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik earlier told The Indian Express that the state planned to issue permits from August 1.
Under the proposed framework, bike taxis would operate through registered aggregators. Drivers would need a Maharashtra domicile certificate, the required licence and a government-issued badge.
Aggregators would also pay ₹5 per ride to the state government and contribute 2% of fares towards a welfare fund. The move represents a shift from Maharashtra's earlier attempts to restrict app-based bike taxis.
Legal Grey Area
The contrasting approaches of Karnataka and Maharashtra highlight the absence of a uniform regulatory framework for bike taxis. As the Scroll reported that the Union government has issued measures aimed at providing greater clarity. A 2004 notification covered motorcycles used for hire to carry one passenger on the pillion as transport vehicles.
In January 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways also clarified that motorcycles fall within the definition of a contract carriage under the Motor Vehicles Act. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 strengthened the framework for regulating ride-hailing aggregators, while the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued aggregator guidelines in 2020.
The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025 went further. Under Clause 23, state governments may allow aggregators to use non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys and may authorise such aggregation under Section 67(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act.
However, the 2025 guidelines do not automatically legalise bike taxis across India. States can adopt the framework and prescribe additional conditions. These measures have therefore not resulted in uniform implementation.
Mobility experts argued that regulation, rather than outright bans, could address concerns over safety, insurance, driver welfare and passenger protection.
For Karnataka, the immediate legal position remains contested. The state has challenged the High Court's direction to consider applications for motorcycle transport registration and contract-carriage permits. The Supreme Court's response could have wider implications for how India's expanding bike-taxi sector is regulated.