Karnataka: JD(S) Leader Manjunath Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Traffic Police Constable

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The incident occurred after the constable stopped the JD(S) leader’s vehicle to allow traffic from the opposite direction to pass

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Summary of this article

  • JD(S) state general secretary Manjunath was arrested for allegedly assaulting traffic constable Arun in Gottigere on Sunday.

  • The altercation began after Arun stopped Manjunath’s vehicle to allow traffic from the opposite direction to pass.

  • A video of the incident surfaced online, following which police conducted an inquiry and arrested Manjunath.

Police have arrested JD(S) state general secretary Manjunath, also known as Gottigere Manjanna, for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable. The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The victim, identified as Constable Arun, was on duty at Gottigere near the Hulimavu traffic police station, police said, according to the Times of India.

Police registered a case against Manjunath under provisions related to assaulting or using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.K

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The Roadside Altercation

The confrontation began at an intersection near the Hulimavu traffic police station. According to the complaint, Constable Arun stopped Manjunath's vehicle with a hand signal to allow traffic coming from the opposite direction to pass.

Manjunath allegedly objected to being stopped. He then allegedly caught Arun by the collar and tried to attack him with the help of an accomplice.

The situation soon escalated, with bystanders and Hulimavu traffic police personnel stepping in to separate the two sides.

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Viral Video And Apology

A video of the incident later surfaced online. The footage purportedly shows Manjunath speaking to a senior police officer over the phone while attempting to kick the constable.

Police said Manjunath had called a senior officer after the altercation and complained about Arun stopping his vehicle. The constable was later allegedly made to apologise to Manjunath, a move that reportedly angered junior police personnel.

A senior traffic police officer said the department learnt about the incident only after Arun had left for home. He was subsequently recalled for an inquiry.

Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Ramesh Banoth confirmed the investigation and the subsequent arrest.

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