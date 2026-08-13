Karnataka Govt Likely To Introduce Bill To Prevent 'Unregistered Organisations' From Holding Events

The Karnataka government is mulling over bringing a bill to regulate the use of government premises and public properties, aiming to restrict their usage by ‘unregistered organisations’, sources in the government said on Thursday.
Sources claimed that the cabinet on Thursday discussed bringing in "The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026".
The move is apparently aimed at preventing the RSS from using public space without prior permission, sources said.
Any organisation, even unregistered ones, will now need permission from the concerned authority before holding an event, a source said.
He added that groups like the RSS will also have to seek official approval to use government school buildings or public grounds.
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge had last year written to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public spaces.
"An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted, and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," Kharge wrote.
According to him, such practices "go against India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution". PTI