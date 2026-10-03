Ohio Hindu Temple Attacked With Bricks, Windows Shattered While Devotees Were Inside

The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was allegedly attacked with bricks.
HAF and CoHNA described the incident as a possible hate crime.
Surveillance footage is reportedly under review, while no suspect, injuries or religious motive has been publicly confirmed.
A Hindu temple in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was allegedly attacked with bricks on Friday afternoon, with windows shattered while priests and devotees were inside, according to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA). The groups have described the incident as a possible hate crime and called for swift action by law enforcement.
The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in the Greater Cleveland area was targeted at around 1:30 pm local time, HAF said. The organisation said the attack caused significant damage and that surveillance footage was available and being reviewed by authorities. It also said it had alerted the FBI and its Civil Rights Division.
No suspect has been publicly identified and authorities have not established a religious motive for the attack, according to reports.
What Hindu Groups Said About The Attack
CoHNA said bricks were thrown at the temple, shattering windows while priests and some devotees were present inside.
The organisation urged Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas and municipal authorities to condemn the incident and called on local police to take swift action against those responsible.
The attack took place as Hindus in Ohio began observing Hindu Heritage Month and days before Navratri, CoHNA said.
HAF similarly called the incident a possible hate crime and said it came amid what it described as heightened hostility towards the Hindu American community.
"We ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority," the organisation said, while also calling on elected leaders and government agencies to condemn hateful rhetoric directed at Indian and Hindu American communities.
CCTV Footage Under Review
HAF said surveillance footage of the incident was available and was being examined by authorities. The organisation said it was in contact with temple leaders and was offering assistance.
Suhag Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation, said the incident showed how online hostility could translate into an attack on a place of worship.
"This is real now," Shukla said in a post on X, adding that authorities should review the footage and identify the perpetrator.
The incident has also prompted renewed concerns among Hindu advocacy groups about attacks and vandalism targeting Hindu religious sites in the US. CoHNA has previously documented incidents involving Hindu temples and religious sites in New York and California.
The latest incident remains under investigation, with no public confirmation so far of arrests, injuries or a religious motive behind the attack.