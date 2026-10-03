Cornell’s 2024 Fraternity Rape Case: What Happened, What Changed And What We Know

A former Cornell student has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by multiple men at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024, claims that are now the subject of a renewed criminal investigation and a civil lawsuit. The accused men have denied wrongdoing
The case initially did not result in criminal charges, but it resurfaced after the 2026 civil lawsuit and renewed scrutiny of what Cornell police and local prosecutors knew and how the investigation was handled
The investigation has now moved to the state level, with New York Attorney General Letitia James appointed special prosecutor while the Tompkins County case is being prepared for possible presentation to a grand jury
New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken over as special prosecutor in the investigation into an alleged sexual assault at Cornell University in 2024, days after the local district attorney said the case would be presented to a criminal grand jury.
The allegation stems from an incident reported at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. A subsequent civil lawsuit alleges that a Cornell student was sexually assaulted by multiple men at the fraternity house.
The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office had declined to bring criminal charges in November 2024 but announced on Monday, that it would present the case to a grand jury.
What Happened?
According to Cornell’s Student Assembly, the alleged sexual assault was reported at the Xi chapter house of the Chi Phi fraternity on October 19, 2024. Cornell closed the chapter that year and has kept it barred from campus since then.
The matter resurfaced publicly in September after a former Cornell student filed a civil lawsuit against Cornell University, national and local Chi Phi organisations, seven current and former chapter members and other parties. However, he civil proceedings are separate from the criminal investigation, and the filing itself does not establish criminal liability.
The Tompkins County district attorney’s decision to reopen the criminal case means prosecutors will now take the evidence before a grand jury. A grand-jury presentation does not mean that charges have been filed or that anyone has been found guilty.
What Did Cornell Do?
Cornell has said it conducted its own investigation through its Office of Civil Rights and Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards. In an update earlier, the university said it could not publicly discuss individual disciplinary outcomes because of federal privacy requirements.
On Monday, Cornell said temporary suspensions and other restrictions were imposed during the investigation and that a panel of trained faculty and staff heard evidence over multiple days. The university said the resulting sanctions included expulsions and suspensions, and said no student charged in the proceedings was given an essay as the sole consequence of their involvement.
Cornell’s response has nevertheless become a separate issue on campus. A Student Assembly resolution, currently listed as “In Discussion”, calls for the university to release aggregate information about the disciplinary findings and sanctions and explain how its offices coordinated with law enforcement.
The resolution also asks Cornell to clarify when the case was referred to campus police and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office, what evidence was provided to prosecutors and how the decision to close the Chi Phi chapter was made. These are requests from the Student Assembly, not findings established by the criminal investigation.
What Happens Now?
The New York attorney general’s office now leads the criminal investigation, while the Tompkins County district attorney had said the case would be taken to a grand jury.
The next significant step will be whether prosecutors present sufficient evidence for the grand jury to return an indictment. Until then, the allegations remain allegations, and the reopening of the investigation does not establish criminal responsibility.
The case has thus entered a new phase, with the state attorney general overseeing the criminal inquiry while Cornell’s separate handling of the university disciplinary process continues to face demands for greater transparency.