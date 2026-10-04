Mad Sandhu, real name Madhusudan, was a makeup artist, influencer and actor.
He had faced criticism over his content and fashion choices and had spoken about threats, according to MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
Police are probing the killing and have not established a motive or linked it to earlier controversies.
Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons here on Saturday, police told PTI.
The incident occurred on Loharka road at around 6 pm, they said.
Two unidentified persons, who were on a motorbike, opened fire at Mad Sandhu and fled the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela told PTI.
Sandhu's real name is Madhusudan.
A Public Life Under Scrutiny
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
He was attacked when he came to a shop to get his car, which he had given for washing.
Around two to three rounds were fired, with an eyewitness saying the social media influencer was shot at close range.
A purported video which went viral on social media showed Sandhu lying on the road, blood-soaked and some individuals were trying to pick him up.
Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot, with the ADCP saying they have some leads and will catch the accused soon.
However, the motive of the attack was yet to be ascertained.
Police said they were working on multiple angles.
From Makeup Artist To Digital Creator
Sandhu used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.
He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.
A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.
His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had even acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.
Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka criticised the AAP government over the law and order issue by citing the latest murder incident in Amritsar.
The AAP government has failed to protect the life of the common man in Punjab, he said while demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also slammed the AAP government over the incident.
He said Sandhu had been receiving threats for a long time and had openly mentioned these threats on social media as well.
Despite this, the government and police failed to take the matter as seriously as they should have. He said that if the threats had been taken seriously in time and necessary security measures had been put in place, perhaps an innocent life could have been saved.
He said that receiving repeated threats is, in itself, a serious matter, particularly when the person concerned is publicly expressing concern about his safety.
The MP said in such cases, the police are responsible for taking the complaints and threats seriously, assessing the potential threat and providing the necessary security.
Aujla demanded the early arrest of the accused and a thorough investigation into the case.
He said that all aspects of the case should be investigated, including who was behind the incident, why Sandhu was receiving threats and what action had previously been taken regarding those threats.