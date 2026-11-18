Around 500 Hindu refugees from Pakistan travelled from Jodhpur to attend the Katha.
Pratapgarh's Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh invited them, arranging food, accommodation and facilities.
After Katha, refugees will visit Prayagraj's Sangam, Ayodhya and Kashi for darshan.
A Ram Katha in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district has drawn considerable attention from the media and the public over the past few days.
However, what has particularly caught people's attention is the presence of around 500 Hindu refugees who migrated to India from Pakistan and travelled from Jodhpur in Rajasthan to attend the religious gathering being held by Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Baba Bageshwar.
The refugees were specially invited to the Shri Ram Katha by Pratapgarh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya. Organisers said arrangements had been made for their accommodation, food and other facilities during their stay.
The families were seated in a specially designated area in front of the stage at Benti Raj Bhavan in Kunda, where Shastri is delivering the religious discourse. Their presence at the gathering drew attention as they listened to the Katha alongside other devotees, as India Today reported.
Refugees' Religious Pilgrimage
The refugees belong to Hindu families who migrated to India from Pakistan after allegedly facing persecution there. They have been living in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, before travelling to Uttar Pradesh for the religious programme.
During the discourse, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri referred to the presence of the Pakistani Hindu refugees, prompting an emotional response among those attending the gathering. The families continued to sit in front of the stage and listen to the religious proceedings.
The visit is also part of a broader religious itinerary planned for the refugees. Following the conclusion of the Ram Katha, they will be taken to the Sangam in Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Kashi for darshan.
Organisers have arranged 10 buses to facilitate the visits to these three religious destinations. The arrangements are intended to ensure the movement of all 500 refugees during the pilgrimage.
Earlier Controversy Involving Shastri
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri had faced criticism after comparing the forms of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a Ram Katha in Karera, Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.
Referring to Krishna's 'tribhanga' posture, he said Lord Ram stands straight while Krishna stands bent at three places. He also drew comparisons between Ayodhya and Vrindavan. The remarks drew objections from seers and devotees in Mathura and Vrindavan, who said both deities were equally revered.
Following the backlash, Shastri issued a video apology, saying he had no intention of insulting any deity or distinguishing between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.