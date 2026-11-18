The meeting also saw the emergence of the slogan "Radhey Radhey, Kamal Khila De", signalling a possible Krishna-centric campaign for the forthcoming elections. The renewed emphasis on Mathura comes as the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are engaged in a political confrontation over Ayodhya and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to the Ram Mandir. It also brings the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute into the state's electoral discourse, raising questions about whether the BJP intends to extend the political mobilisation associated with the Ram temple movement to another prominent religious site.