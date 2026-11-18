Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh could slip back into “jungle raj” and “goonda raj” if the Samajwadi Party and Congress returned to power
He said the BJP and its allies would make alleged misrule under earlier SP and Congress governments a central campaign issue
The Chief Minister claimed the BJP would secure a third consecutive majority in Uttar Pradesh
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state could slip back into an era of “jungle raj” and “goonda raj” if the Samajwadi Party and Congress returned to power. He blamed earlier governments for lawlessness, riots and the criminalisation of politics and said the BJP would secure a third consecutive majority in Uttar Pradesh.
In an interview with Rahul Joshi, Network18 Group Editor-In-Chief, at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2027 – North Edition, Adityanath said the BJP and its allies would make the alleged misrule under earlier SP and Congress governments a central campaign issue.
Adityanath said the saffron party was set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with another majority. “The BJP, along with its allies, will contest this election by highlighting issues such as the alleged jungle raj and goondaraj under SP and Congress governments, along with curfews and riots. There is no doubt that the BJP will once again succeed in forming a government with a full majority for the third consecutive time," he said at the summit.
Lawlessness And Riots
At the summit, Adityanath sharpened his criticism of the SP, saying it had allowed criminal elements to gain influence during its tenure and that family-based and caste-based politics had held the state back.
“Family-based and caste-based politics ruined Uttar Pradesh and forced the state to remain in darkness. Curfews and riots had become the identity of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party became known for appeasement politics and the criminalisation of politics in the state," Adityanath said.
He also questioned the previous SP government's record on women’s safety. “Was the dignity and safety of daughters and women ever ensured under the Samajwadi Party government ? Never!" he said.
He went further, alleging that leaders in the previous government had patronised rioters and contrasting that period with his administration’s approach. “When a Chief Minister avoids visiting Noida out of fear of losing his chair, and welcomes a rioter by flying him in on a plane and garlanding him, the state’s decline was inevitable. Today, rioters are no longer spared. This has created a new perception of Uttar Pradesh," the incumbent CM said.
Governance And Investment
Adityanath also targeted the Opposition’s pitch, saying voters had not forgotten the years when curfews and communal violence were frequent, he also claimed that the opposition was misleading people..
He defended the BJP government’s record, saying Uttar Pradesh had changed substantially over the past nine to nine-and-a-half years and that the improvement in infrastructure and living standards had been noticed across the country and internationally. “Could such good governance ever have been witnessed under any INDIA alliance or Samajwadi Party government like we are seeing in UP now," he said at the summit.
He also attacked the SP’s investment record. Adityanath claimed that even after holding an Investors’ Summit before 2017, the party’s government could not draw investors to the state. “Before 2017, the Samajwadi Party government had organised an Investors’ Summit, but not a single investor was willing to come to the state," the former Gorakhpur MP said.
Safety, he said, was central to his government’s work. Adityanath said his administration had focused on creating a fear-free environment and ensuring welfare benefits reached the poorest sections. “There should be a fear-free environment, and everyone must be assured of safety," he said.