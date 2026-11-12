Yogi Adityanath Calls Bulldozers 'UP's Brand,' Invites Manufacturers To Set Up Plants

Yogi Adityanath said the bulldozer had become Uttar Pradesh’s brand and would draw demand if made in the state.
He spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new tractor manufacturing plant in the YEIDA area via video conference.
The plant, with an investment of more than ₹1,200 crore, is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the bulldozer had become the state’s brand and that demand would rise in India and abroad if bulldozers and tractors were made there. He made the remarks while addressing, via video conference, the groundbreaking ceremony of a new tractor manufacturing plant in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.
The plant is being set up at a cost of more than ₹1,200 crore. Adityanath also said Uttar Pradesh’s share in India’s tractor market is 18.5 per cent and added that the investment would strengthen the local economy.
Linking law and order to investment, Adityanath said the rule of law had replaced mafia raj in UP and that zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, along with bulldozer action, had helped make the state a prime destination for investment.
“Not just police recruitment, but the force's modernisation as well as the zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals have played a key role in the establishment of law and order in the state. Even in that, you must have heard the conversation around UP's bulldozer,” he said while addressing the ceremony. “If you make bulldozers in UP, it would automatically have demand across the country and abroad, as it has become UP's brand,” he added.
Jewar Investment Push
Praising the farmers and public representatives of Jewar, Adityanath said the area, where bullets once flew and which was notorious for its crime rate, had today become the “jewel” of India and the best destination for investment.
He said that with the Noida International Airport and YEIDA’s development, the entire region is emerging as a major industrial, economic, and logistics hub. “Important projects such as HCL-Foxconn's semiconductor plant, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, MSME Park, and Data Centres are taking shape here,” he added.
Economy And Jobs
Adityanath drew a before-and-after picture. He said that before 2017 Uttar Pradesh faced migration, backwardness and lawlessness, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance the state had moved from unrest to festivals.
He said Uttar Pradesh had built its identity on ease of doing business, fearless business and trust in doing business. He also said the state, once counted among the Bimaru states, had moved out of the bottom five and joined the country’s top three economies. It was moving quickly towards the target of becoming a 1-trillion-dollar economy.
He put the investment pipeline at more than ₹50 lakh crore over the last nine-and-a-half years under what he called the double-engine government. Of that, he said, ₹15 lakh crore had hit the ground and proposals worth ₹7.5 lakh crore would see groundbreaking through the upcoming Investors Summit.
The industrial count, he said, had also risen sharply. Adityanath said the number of factories in the state had increased from 14,000 to 35,000, MSME units had reached 1 crore and the number of start-ups had risen from 120 to 25,000.
The new plant is part of that pitch. He said the CNH Industrial plant, coming up on 100 acres, would give fresh momentum to farm mechanisation and modern manufacturing in the state.
Adityanath made jobs the central part of his claim, he said the ₹1,200 crore investment would create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.
He also tied that push to workforce training. Adityanath said the state was using its demographic dividend through skills development with Tata, Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, Infosys and HCL to prepare an industry-ready workforce.
He added that Uttar Pradesh was opening new doors to innovation and employment in IT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, robotics and agritech.