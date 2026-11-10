Missing 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters And The 2027 Stakes: Why Yogi Adityanath Is Questioning UP’s SIR

The chief minister cited 66 lakh people listed on panchayat rolls, 55 lakh Hindu beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and 4.5 lakh voters aged 18 or 19 as groups whose names he said were missing from the Assembly rolls. He also called for deceased voters and alleged foreign infiltrators to be removed, while insisting eligible electors must be included. The figures he listed are categories he says are affected; they do not, by themselves, establish the total of 1.27 crore missing voters.