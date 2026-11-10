Firecracker Fire Damages 20 Signal Cables, 35 Western Railway Trains Cancelled

Firecrackers set dry grass alight near the Western Railway tracks between Virar and Nallasopara at around 11.20 pm on November 8; the fire was put out within 30 minutes.
The blaze damaged 14 12-core and six six-quad signalling cables, affecting seven signals and multiple track circuits.
Fourteen suburban services were delayed on Sunday. On Monday, 35 services were cancelled and 150 delayed; UP trains towards Mumbai had to pass two signals under safety rules.
Firecrackers set dry grass alight beside the Western Railway tracks between Virar and Nallasopara late Sunday, damaging signalling cables and disrupting train services into Monday. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, but the loss of signals and track circuits led to the cancellation of 35 suburban services and delayed 150 others on Monday.
The blaze broke out around 11.20 pm on November 8. “We found burnt firecrackers at the site. The dry grass burst into flames; the fire was extinguished by 11:50 pm,” a Western Railway official told Hindustan Times.
Seven Signals, Multiple Track Circuits Affected
The fire damaged 14 12-core signalling cables and six 6-quad cables, a Western Railway official said. The affected equipment served seven signals across the UP and DOWN through lines, the UP and DOWN local lines, and a siding.
The signals were A689 on the UP through line; A686 and S-13 on the DOWN through line; A537 on the UP local line; S-11 and A534 on the DOWN local line; and S-19 on the siding. The cost of replacing the damaged cables and equipment has not yet been assessed.
The resulting failure of multiple track circuits disrupted both suburban and long-distance services. UP trains travelling towards Mumbai had to pass two signals under prescribed safety procedures, slowing their movement through the affected section.
Fourteen suburban services were delayed on Sunday night. The impact continued on Monday, when 35 services were cancelled and 150 delayed. Local trains on the Virar–Churchgate corridor also ran behind schedule, Hindustan Times reported.
Repair Work Continued Through Monday
Railway staff worked through the night to replace damaged cables and restore the signalling network. Additional cables were laid, and signalling functions were brought back gradually rather than all at once.
Restoration records show that different signals and track circuits returned to operation between 1.38 am and 10.45 am on Monday. Officials continued monitoring the section as repair work progressed.
“Restoration work is in progress and additional cables have been laid. We expect the entire signalling system to be restored by Monday night,” a Western Railway official said.
The fire’s cost to railway infrastructure is still being assessed, while the disruption affected commuters and long-distance passengers travelling through the Virar–Nallasopara section.