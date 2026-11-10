Social Activist Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy, Founder Of Barefoot College Dies In Rajasthan

TIME magazine included him among its 100 most influential people in the world in 2010. TIME cited his abiding compassion for the rural poor and said Roy nurtured "a grassroots social entrepreneurship that is redefining the way the world thinks about fighting poverty." It also reported that Barefoot College had trained more than three million people for jobs in the modern world, in buildings so rudimentary they have dirt floors and no chairs. TIME said the modest setup is meant to make poor students feel comfortable.