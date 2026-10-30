World Bank: India Lifted 496 Million People Out Of Poverty Between 2011 And 2023, 'One Of The Fastest In The World'

India lifted an estimated 496 million people out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, with the share of the population living in extreme poverty falling from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent, according to the World Bank’s October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief. The report described the decline as “one of the fastest poverty declines in the world”, attributing the progress to rising consumption, increased employment and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies.