France To Deploy 70,000 Police For Halloween Protests Amid Violence Fears

France will deploy 70,000 police officers for Halloween protests.
Yellow Vest activists and student unions plan nationwide demonstrations.
Authorities warn of unrest amid anger over living costs.
France will deploy 70,000 police officers nationwide on Saturday as authorities prepare for protests planned to coincide with Halloween. The authorities have warned about a “very high risk” to public order.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Thursday that security arrangements would be stepped up, with armoured vehicles and water cannon among the measures introduced last week.
“The day of October 31 presents a very high risk of public disorder,” Nunez said at a news conference.
He described the deployment of 70,000 security personnel, the same number sent out during last week’s demonstrations, as an “exceptional measure”. France is preparing to deploy 70,000 police officers and gendarmes on Saturday as authorities expect a high risk of unrest, according to Le Monde.
Student unions and the Yellow Vest movement have called for fresh demonstrations across France on Saturday. The movement has named the Halloween protests its “third act” and urged supporters to gather outside the National Assembly and town halls nationwide.
Nuñez said authorities had come across social media posts urging people to gather on Saturday evening for a Halloween “revolution”. He attributed the calls to radical left-wing groups and radicalised activists linked to the Yellow Vest movement.
“Such gatherings will not be allowed,” he said.
Governments Announces Reforms
The French government unveiled a package of measures on Monday to respond to demands raised by student protesters. The proposals include replacing the university admissions system and offering loans to fund school renovation projects.
The demonstrations are taking place amid political uncertainty, with France due to hold its presidential election in six months. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is ahead in opinion polls, according to reports.
The protests, driven by rising living costs, have spread across France, with some turning violent and involving looting and riots.
The interior ministry estimated that 410,000 people took part in demonstrations last Saturday. Trade unions, however, put the turnout at nearly twice that figure. More than 2,700 people were arrested during protests a week earlier, according to the ministry.
Public frustration over soaring living costs and inequality has fuelled protests across France, with demonstrations on October 17 turning into some of the country’s most serious riots in recent years.