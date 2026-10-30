‘No Choice But To Increase Fares’: IndiGo CEO Warns Of More Ticket Price Hikes

The airline's loss narrowed 27.2% from ₹2,582.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking its third consecutive quarterly loss. Revenue from operations rose 25.9% year-on-year to ₹23,363.8 crore, while fuel expenditure climbed 67.2% to ₹9,966.8 crore from ₹5,961.8 crore a year earlier. Higher fuel prices, geopolitical uncertainty and the depreciation of the rupee weighed on its financial performance.