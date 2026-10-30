SA Vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Catch all the play-by-play updates from the fourth day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground on Friday, October 30

South Africa's Matthew Breetzke follows the ball after playing a shot on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.

South Africa's Matthew Breetzke follows the ball after playing a shot on day three of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South Africa Vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground on Friday, October 30. South Africa ended Day 3 at 140/4, taking their overall lead to 40 runs with six wickets in hand. Earlier, the hosts bowled Australia out for 429, conceding a first-innings lead of 100 runs, before losing Aiden Markram and David Bedingham early in their second innings. Marques Ackerman's fighting half-century helped steady the innings, but Mitchell Starc dismissed him with a short delivery. Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton continued South Africa's fightback before Nathan Lyon struck shortly before stumps to remove Breetzke. With Lyon extracting sharp turn and the Australian pacers finding uneven bounce, the pitch is beginning to pose fresh challenges for the batters. South Africa will look to extend their lead on Day 4, while Australia will aim to strike early. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Day 4!

LIVE UPDATES

30 Oct 2026, 01:10:23 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Day 3 Recap! South Africa fought back after conceding a 100-run first-innings lead to Australia, reaching 140/4 at stumps to take their overall lead to 40 runs. Marques Ackerman scored a fighting half-century, while Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton helped the hosts regain control before Nathan Lyon dismissed Breetzke late in the day. Australia resumed Day 3 at 330/4 and added 99 runs before being bowled out for 429, taking a 100-run first-innings lead. Josh Inglis struck a century (102), while Alex Carey contributed 80. Simon Harmer led South Africa's bowling attack with 4/104, with Marco Jansen claiming three wickets.