Australia's Travis Head celebrates his hundred on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

Australia's Travis Head celebrates his hundred on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Mitchell Starc's brilliant six-wicket haul helped Australia make a memorable comeback after being pushed onto the back foot on Day 1 of the 3rd Test, eventually wrapping up South Africa's innings at 329. Sent in to bat first, Marques Ackerman and Aiden Markram gave the hosts a dream start with a 158-run opening stand. Nathan Lyon provided the breakthrough by dismissing Ackerman for 95. David Bedingham added a valuable partnership with Markram before Josh Hazlewood sparked a collapse. South Africa slipped from 203/2 before being bowled out for 329, courtesy of Starc's stellar spell. Now, the Proteas will look to strike early and restrict Australia as the series hangs in the balance at 1-1, with the winner of this Cape Town decider claiming the trophy. Sit back and relax as we bring you live coverage from an action-packed day!

LIVE UPDATES

28 Oct 2026, 01:38:51 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Starc's Record! Mitchell Starc turned the match on its head by claiming six wickets. It was his 20th Test five-wicket haul, moving him into third place among Australian bowlers with the most Test five-fors. Most 5-fers for Australian pacers in Tests

29 - Glenn McGrath

23 - Dennis Lillee

20 - Mitchell Starc*

16 - Graham McKenzie

15 - Josh Hazlewood

28 Oct 2026, 12:41:40 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: More Live Action! We are also covering the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI match. India is looking to clean sweep the series as they already hold a 2-0 lead. Catch all the live action and drama here!

28 Oct 2026, 12:20:33 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Recap Day 1! A dramatic finish with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock capped a contest that was punctuated by sweeping momentum changes and concluded an eventful Opening Day. Australia’s choice to bowl first was an initial failure as the pitch was docile and Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman feasted with aggressive stroke play in a wicketless first session. But the visitors staged a remarkable comeback after the break with a barrage of short stuff and disciplined spin from Nathan Lyon. South Africa’s innings fell from a commanding 203 for one to a precarious 232 for six, turning the Test match on its head.