South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Starc's Record!
Mitchell Starc turned the match on its head by claiming six wickets. It was his 20th Test five-wicket haul, moving him into third place among Australian bowlers with the most Test five-fors.
Most 5-fers for Australian pacers in Tests
29 - Glenn McGrath
23 - Dennis Lillee
20 - Mitchell Starc*
16 - Graham McKenzie
15 - Josh Hazlewood
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: More Live Action!
We are also covering the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 3rd ODI match. India is looking to clean sweep the series as they already hold a 2-0 lead. Catch all the live action and drama here!
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Recap Day 1!
A dramatic finish with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock capped a contest that was punctuated by sweeping momentum changes and concluded an eventful Opening Day. Australia’s choice to bowl first was an initial failure as the pitch was docile and Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman feasted with aggressive stroke play in a wicketless first session. But the visitors staged a remarkable comeback after the break with a barrage of short stuff and disciplined spin from Nathan Lyon. South Africa’s innings fell from a commanding 203 for one to a precarious 232 for six, turning the Test match on its head.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Good Afternoon!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia. Day 2 is just moments away from getting underway. Sit back, relax, and stay tuned as we bring you all the updates live from an action-packed day.