Deepti Sharma Slams 82-Ball Ton, Records 5th Fastest ODI Century For India Women

Deepti Sharma smashed an unbeaten 106, reaching her hundred in just 82 balls to record the third-fastest ODI century in Indian women's cricket history.
Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with a magnificent 126 off 121 deliveries to help India post a mammoth total of 328/9.
The duo rescued India from a top-order collapse by stitching together a record-breaking 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Deepti Sharma smashed an unbeaten 106 off 86 deliveries, propelling India to a mammoth 328/9 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Sunday.
Walking in to bat with India in a spot of bother at 148/4, Deepti forged a crucial partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur to rescue the innings and set up a daunting target.
She reached her century in 82 balls, recording the 5th fastest ODI hundred in Indian women's cricket history. The all-time record is held by Smriti Mandhana, who blazed to a 50-ball century.
Quickest ODI 100s for IND-W (by balls)
50 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS, Delhi 2025
70 - Smriti Mandhana vs IRE, Rajkot, 2025
77 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS, Mullanpur, 2025
82 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs ENG, Chester-le-Street, 2025
83 - Deepti Sharma vs ZIM, Vadodara, 2026*
Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma joined forces to stitch together a brilliant 153-run stand off 137 balls, setting a new national record for the highest fifth-wicket partnership in women's ODIs.
Earlier in the innings, India found themselves in early trouble after losing openers Smriti Mandhana (0) and Shafali Verma (8) for just 19 runs. Harmanpreet and Pratika Rawal (61) then steadied the ship with a crucial 124-run stand off 118 deliveries to rebuild the innings.
Following Harmanpreet's dismissal for a magnificent 121-ball 126 studded with 15 boundaries, Deepti Sharma took charge and launched a fierce attack in the death overs.
Leading the three-match series 1-0, India are now well-positioned to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.