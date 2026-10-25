Deepti Sharma Slams 82-Ball Ton, Records 5th Fastest ODI Century For India Women

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Deepti Sharma slammed her second ODI century against Zimbabwe on Sunday, October 25. She reached the three-figure mark in 82 deliveries, registering the fifth-fastest ODI ton for India.

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Deepti Sharma during her innings against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, October 25
Deepti Sharma during her innings against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday, October 25 | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • Deepti Sharma smashed an unbeaten 106, reaching her hundred in just 82 balls to record the third-fastest ODI century in Indian women's cricket history.

  • Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with a magnificent 126 off 121 deliveries to help India post a mammoth total of 328/9.

  • The duo rescued India from a top-order collapse by stitching together a record-breaking 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Deepti Sharma smashed an unbeaten 106 off 86 deliveries, propelling India to a mammoth 328/9 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Sunday.

Walking in to bat with India in a spot of bother at 148/4, Deepti forged a crucial partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur to rescue the innings and set up a daunting target.

She reached her century in 82 balls, recording the 5th fastest ODI hundred in Indian women's cricket history. The all-time record is held by Smriti Mandhana, who blazed to a 50-ball century.

India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI

Quickest ODI 100s for IND-W (by balls)
50 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS, Delhi 2025
70 - Smriti Mandhana vs IRE, Rajkot, 2025
77 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS, Mullanpur, 2025
82 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs ENG, Chester-le-Street, 2025
83 - Deepti Sharma vs ZIM, Vadodara, 2026*

Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 8th ODI Ton To Anchor India’s Recovery Against Zimbabwe

By Outlook Sports Desk

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma joined forces to stitch together a brilliant 153-run stand off 137 balls, setting a new national record for the highest fifth-wicket partnership in women's ODIs.

Related Content
Smriti Mandhana applauded Harmanpreet Kaur as the latter scored a century during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI. - BCCIWomen/X
Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 106 off 83 balls to propel India to a commanding 328/6 against Zimbabwe. - bcciwomen/x
Harmanpreet Kaur on her way to 8th ODI century for India Women. - bcciwomen/X
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

Earlier in the innings, India found themselves in early trouble after losing openers Smriti Mandhana (0) and Shafali Verma (8) for just 19 runs. Harmanpreet and Pratika Rawal (61) then steadied the ship with a crucial 124-run stand off 118 deliveries to rebuild the innings.

Following Harmanpreet's dismissal for a magnificent 121-ball 126 studded with 15 boundaries, Deepti Sharma took charge and launched a fierce attack in the death overs.

Leading the three-match series 1-0, India are now well-positioned to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

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