Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 8th ODI Ton To Anchor India’s Recovery Against Zimbabwe

She settled quickly, driving through extra cover and cutting off the back foot. She and Pratika Rawal added 124 for the third wicket, steadying the innings. Harmanpreet reached her fifty off 51 balls, and Rawal made 61 before holing out to deep midwicket. She was dropped on 66 at short midwicket by Josephine Nkomo, a chance Zimbabwe could ill afford to miss.