Harmanpreet Kaur Hits 8th ODI Ton To Anchor India’s Recovery Against Zimbabwe

Harmanpreet Kaur bounced back from an early collapse (19/2) to score her 8th ODI century at Kotambi Stadium
Supported by Pratika Rawal (61) and a quickfire fifty from Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet steadily rebuilt India's innings past 250/4
Her 101-ball hundred moved her past Mithali Raj into second place for the most ODI centuries by an Indian woman
Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilt India’s innings from the wreckage of a first-over collapse, reaching her eighth ODI century against Zimbabwe during the 2nd ODI at the Kotambi Stadium.
India were 19/2 inside three overs. Smriti Mandhana was out for a duck, top-edging a pull to short third off Nomvelo Sibanda in the first over. Shafali Verma followed for eight, pulling a low catch to Nyasha Gwanzura. Harmanpreet walked in with the hosts under pressure.
She settled quickly, driving through extra cover and cutting off the back foot. She and Pratika Rawal added 124 for the third wicket, steadying the innings. Harmanpreet reached her fifty off 51 balls, and Rawal made 61 before holing out to deep midwicket. She was dropped on 66 at short midwicket by Josephine Nkomo, a chance Zimbabwe could ill afford to miss.
Tejal Hasabnis fell cheaply, but Deepti Sharma then took charge of the scoring. She kept sweeping Zimbabwe’s spinners to the boundary and reached her fifty off 40 balls, which let Harmanpreet pace her innings.
The milestone came in the 41st over. A fine sweep off Beloved Biza brought two runs and a hundred off 101 balls. The dressing room applauded, but Harmanpreet barely celebrated. She shook hands with Deepti and got back to work.
The century moves her past Mithali Raj’s seven and into second place among Indian women, behind only Mandhana’s 14. It also continues a good run for the former captain, who struck an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls in the T20I series finale.
By the time she reached three figures India had passed 250 for four, with Deepti closing in on a century of her own.