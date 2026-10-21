'Want To Enjoy': Emotional Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down On Live TV, Fights Tears After Her 91* Vs Zimbabwe - Watch

Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I
The former India captain had not scored a half-century in her previous 10 matches
She said she felt no pressure after stepping down as captain across formats earlier this month
Harmanpreet Kaur roared back to form with an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I, then fought back tears after ending a prolonged lean patch with the bat.
The former India captain, who stepped down across formats earlier this month, had not scored a half-century in her previous 10 matches. The 37-year-old also struggled for runs in the Women's T20 Asia Cup and the Asian Games, even though India won both titles comfortably.
Speaking to the host broadcaster, Harmanpreet said, "It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field."
The 37-year-old could not control her tears in a post-innings chat with the on-air commentators. WV Raman, who was also the head coach of the Indian women's team, was speaking with Harmanpreet when the latter broke down.
"I just wanted to bat as long as possible, and glad that I was able to do that. I think I should give credit to you also (to WV Raman). The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, 'Now you do what you want to do,' and that's what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself. Thanks for those words," Harmanpreet said.
Harmanpreet said there was no pressure on her anymore after resigning as captain. "I don't think there is any pressure anymore. Now it's all about going out there and enjoying myself on the field, and that's exactly what I want to do," she said.
Batting Form Rebuilt
The right-handed batter struck 10 fours and five sixes, including some meaty blows down the ground, and also credited her work in the nets.
"After the Asian Games, I got some time in the nets. I really want to thank Himanshu bhaiya (her batting coach), who's been working really hard on me, and today's batting was all him."
After the match, Harmanpreet reflected more on her innings.
"I think I hit the (second) ball for four, and that was when I realised it was a good pitch where the ball was coming on nicely to the bat. I gained a lot of confidence from that shot, so I just thought, 'Let me keep going and see how it goes'," she said.
"Batting is key for me, and I just want to keep working on it and repeating those processes in the nets. I really want to give credit to my batting coach (Himanshu Chawla), Manju bhaiya (Munish Bali), who have been working very hard with me and understand the kind of batting I can do."
Captaincy Change
Earlier this month, Harmanpreet announced stepping down from the captaincy on October 6. Harmanpreet took to Instagram to make the announcement in a lengthy post.
“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Harmanpreet wrote.
The announcement came after India won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet was the captain of the side that went on to win the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.