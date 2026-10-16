India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the first T20I in Raipur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series
Deepti Sharma scored 49 off 37 balls, while debutant Niki Prasad remained unbeaten on 39 off 35 to rescue India from 22/4
Nandani Sharma claimed 2/11 as Zimbabwe were restricted to 114/5, while Nyasha Gwanzura took 3/18 in a losing cause
India Women overcame a top-order meltdown to defeat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the opening T20I in Raipur on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The match also marked a winning start to Smriti Mandhana's tenure as India's full-time T20I captain.
The hosts appeared to be in serious trouble during their chase of 115 after losing four wickets inside the first four overs.
Nyasha Gwanzura ripped through the batting order, dismissing Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Anushka Sharma, while Michelle Mavunga sent Harmanpreet Kaur back to the pavilion.
With India struggling at 22/4, Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad took charge, putting together a match-defining stand for the fifth wicket. Deepti scored 49 from 37 deliveries, striking eight boundaries, while Niki anchored the chase with an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls, including six fours.
Deepti's innings ended just short of a half-century when Olinder Chare dismissed her, with Sharne Mayers completing the catch.
Niki, however, held her nerve and finished the job, hitting Tendai Makusha for four to take India to 116/6 in 15.4 overs. The home side crossed the finish line with 26 balls remaining.
Gwanzura was Zimbabwe's most successful bowler, returning figures of 3/18, while Mavunga picked up one wicket. Despite their early breakthroughs, the visitors could not prevent India from completing the chase.
Earlier, Zimbabwe finished at 114/5 after being restricted to a modest total by India's bowling attack. Kelis Ndhlovu anchored the innings with 42 off 44 deliveries before Arundhati Reddy broke the partnership by dismissing her in the 15th over.
Mayers ensured Zimbabwe had runs to defend, remaining unbeaten on 43 from 33 balls. Her innings featured four fours and two sixes, while Modester Mupachikwa added 16 off 26 deliveries.
India maintained control through the middle overs, with Shree Charani returning an economical 1/14 from four overs and Kranti Gaud claiming a wicket. Nandani Sharma then struck twice in the final over to finish with 2/11, with Richa Ghosh completing both dismissals through stumpings.
Zimbabwe had created an opening to challenge India after their impressive burst with the ball, but Deepti and Niki's partnership proved decisive.
India now lead the series 1-0, with the second T20I presenting Zimbabwe a chance to draw level.