IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st T20I: Deepti, Debutant Niki Stage Stunning Fightback To Seal Four-Wicket Win

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 16 October 2026 10:56 pm

India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the first T20I in Raipur to take a 1-0 series lead. Deepti Sharma scored 49 and debutant Niki Prasad remained unbeaten on 39 to guide India home after a top-order collapse, while Nandani Sharma claimed 2/11 to restrict Zimbabwe to 114/5

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 16 October 2026 10:56 pm

India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the first T20I in Raipur to take a 1-0 series lead. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen