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IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st T20I: Deepti, Debutant Niki Stage Stunning Fightback To Seal Four-Wicket Win

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the first T20I in Raipur to take a 1-0 series lead. Deepti Sharma scored 49 and debutant Niki Prasad remained unbeaten on 39 to guide India home after a top-order collapse, while Nandani Sharma claimed 2/11 to restrict Zimbabwe to 114/5

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India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I IND-W v ZIM-W Match Report Raipur
India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the first T20I in Raipur to take a 1-0 series lead. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • India Women beat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the first T20I in Raipur to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

  • Deepti Sharma scored 49 off 37 balls, while debutant Niki Prasad remained unbeaten on 39 off 35 to rescue India from 22/4

  • Nandani Sharma claimed 2/11 as Zimbabwe were restricted to 114/5, while Nyasha Gwanzura took 3/18 in a losing cause

India Women overcame a top-order meltdown to defeat Zimbabwe Women by four wickets in the opening T20I in Raipur on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The match also marked a winning start to Smriti Mandhana's tenure as India's full-time T20I captain.

The hosts appeared to be in serious trouble during their chase of 115 after losing four wickets inside the first four overs.

Nyasha Gwanzura ripped through the batting order, dismissing Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Anushka Sharma, while Michelle Mavunga sent Harmanpreet Kaur back to the pavilion.

With India struggling at 22/4, Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad took charge, putting together a match-defining stand for the fifth wicket. Deepti scored 49 from 37 deliveries, striking eight boundaries, while Niki anchored the chase with an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls, including six fours.

Deepti's innings ended just short of a half-century when Olinder Chare dismissed her, with Sharne Mayers completing the catch.

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India's Deepti Sharma batting during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. - | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
India National Women's Cricket team. - File
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma. - Photo: X | ICC

Niki, however, held her nerve and finished the job, hitting Tendai Makusha for four to take India to 116/6 in 15.4 overs. The home side crossed the finish line with 26 balls remaining.

Gwanzura was Zimbabwe's most successful bowler, returning figures of 3/18, while Mavunga picked up one wicket. Despite their early breakthroughs, the visitors could not prevent India from completing the chase.

Earlier, Zimbabwe finished at 114/5 after being restricted to a modest total by India's bowling attack. Kelis Ndhlovu anchored the innings with 42 off 44 deliveries before Arundhati Reddy broke the partnership by dismissing her in the 15th over.

Mayers ensured Zimbabwe had runs to defend, remaining unbeaten on 43 from 33 balls. Her innings featured four fours and two sixes, while Modester Mupachikwa added 16 off 26 deliveries.

India maintained control through the middle overs, with Shree Charani returning an economical 1/14 from four overs and Kranti Gaud claiming a wicket. Nandani Sharma then struck twice in the final over to finish with 2/11, with Richa Ghosh completing both dismissals through stumpings.

Zimbabwe had created an opening to challenge India after their impressive burst with the ball, but Deepti and Niki's partnership proved decisive.

India now lead the series 1-0, with the second T20I presenting Zimbabwe a chance to draw level.

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