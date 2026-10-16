IND-W Vs ZIM-W Live Score, 1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, India Women Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Smriti Mandhana Speaks!
Smriti Mandhana is keeping things simple after winning the toss. With dew expected to play a role, India Women have decided to bowl first. The bowling combination features three pacers and two spinners, with Shafali Verma available as the sixth option. Mandhana also has a couple of young faces to look forward to, with Niki Prasad making her debut and Anushka Sharma in the mix.
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Toss Update
India Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: IND-W Vs ZIM-W Series Schedule
1st T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 16, 2026)
2nd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 18, 2026)
3rd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 20, 2026)
1st ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 23, 2026)
2nd ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 25, 2026)
3rd ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 28, 2026)
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Timing!
The 1st T20I between India-W and Zimbabwe-W is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Squads
India-W: India-W: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nandani Sharma, Anushka Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Jintimani Kalita, Sree Charani, Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (wk), Prema Rawat
Zimbabwe-W: Sharne Mayers, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo (c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Beloved Biza, Tendai Makusha
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Ladies, The Stands Are Yours - Free Entry For Women Fans!
Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) said female fans will be allowed into the stands free of charge for all three India-Zimbabwe T20Is in Raipur after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai suggested the move.
India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Streaming Info
The India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India from 7 PM IST onwards.
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!
Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I match between India women and Zimbabwe women in Raipur! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Women in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.