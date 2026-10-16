IND-W Vs ZIM-W Live Score, 1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana Wins Toss, India Women Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India’s Shafali Verma, right, with Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

India’s Shafali Verma, right, with Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India’s women and Bangladesh’s women in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

IND-W Vs ZIM-W Live Score, 1st T20I: India Women will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women with the first encounter at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, October 16. The match marks a new chapter for the hosts, with Smriti Mandhana taking charge as full-time captain and Shafali Verma appointed her deputy. Harmanpreet Kaur remains a key figure in the batting lineup, while Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma add firepower and experience. Zimbabwe, led by Josephine Nkomo, will look to build on their recent ODI victory over West Indies and challenge the hosts despite entering as underdogs. This will be the first-ever T20I meeting between the two sides, adding significance to the series opener. India will aim to make a strong start, test their combinations and give young players opportunities. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, with fans able to follow the IND-W vs ZIM-W live score and ball-by-ball commentary as the contest unfolds.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Oct 2026, 06:39:06 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Playing XIs India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

16 Oct 2026, 06:36:06 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Smriti Mandhana Speaks! Smriti Mandhana is keeping things simple after winning the toss. With dew expected to play a role, India Women have decided to bowl first. The bowling combination features three pacers and two spinners, with Shafali Verma available as the sixth option. Mandhana also has a couple of young faces to look forward to, with Niki Prasad making her debut and Anushka Sharma in the mix.

16 Oct 2026, 06:33:06 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Toss Update India Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

16 Oct 2026, 06:21:19 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: IND-W Vs ZIM-W Series Schedule 1st T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 16, 2026) 2nd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 18, 2026) 3rd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 20, 2026) 1st ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 23, 2026) 2nd ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 25, 2026) 3rd ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 28, 2026)

16 Oct 2026, 06:07:18 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Timing! The 1st T20I between India-W and Zimbabwe-W is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.

16 Oct 2026, 05:58:18 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Squads India-W: India-W: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nandani Sharma, Anushka Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Jintimani Kalita, Sree Charani, Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (wk), Prema Rawat Zimbabwe-W: Sharne Mayers, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo (c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Beloved Biza, Tendai Makusha

16 Oct 2026, 05:50:50 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Ladies, The Stands Are Yours - Free Entry For Women Fans! Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) said female fans will be allowed into the stands free of charge for all three India-Zimbabwe T20Is in Raipur after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai suggested the move.

16 Oct 2026, 05:40:36 pm IST India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I LIVE Score: Streaming Info The India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India from 7 PM IST onwards.