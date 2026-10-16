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India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W T20Is: Women Fans To Get Free Entry As Raipur Hosts First-Ever Women's International Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Female fans will get free entry to all three India-Zimbabwe T20Is in Raipur after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai suggested the move. The series begins on October 16 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, with matches on October 18 and 20 at 7 pm.

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Summary of this article

  • Female spectators will be allowed free entry for all three India-Zimbabwe T20Is in Raipur

  • The move followed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s suggestion during a meeting with CSCS officials

  • The series begins on October 16 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, with matches on October 18 and 20

Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) said female fans will be allowed into the stands free of charge for all three India-Zimbabwe T20Is in Raipur after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai suggested the move.

The series opens on October 16 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, with the next matches on October 18 and 20. All three games start at 7 pm. Raipur is also set to stage a women’s international cricket fixture for the first time.

As per media reports, the idea surfaced when CSCS officials met Sai to invite him to watch the matches. During that meeting, Sai suggested that ticket charges for female spectators be waived.

The association then decided to allow free entry for women for all three matches. Sai’s invitation was conveyed by a CSCS delegation comprising president Mohan Das, director Vijay Shah, former president Mukul Tiwari and secretary Vintesh Agrawal.

G S Murthy, Vinay Bajaj and other office-bearers were also present.

The association publicised the move on Thursday. In posts on its social media accounts, the association urged women supporters to pack the stadium and back the Indian team. The initiative comes during Navratri, with officials hoping for a strong turnout at the matches.

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Mandhana will begin her stint as India’s full-time captain. Zimbabwe will play their first bilateral series against India, while Raipur prepares to host a women’s international cricket match for the first time.

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