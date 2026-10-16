India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

Smriti Mandhana takes charge of India for the first time in the three-match women’s T20 series against Zimbabwe on Friday
The contest is the first bilateral series between India and Zimbabwe in women’s cricket
India are looking to address batting, fielding and bowling gaps after early T20 World Cup exits
India begin a new phase in women’s T20 cricket on Friday, with Smriti Mandhana taking charge for the first time in a three-match series against Zimbabwe. It is also the first bilateral series between India and Zimbabwe.
The tour comes as India continue to reshape their T20 unit. They have again underlined their Asian dominance, but at the global level they remain a side still being built, particularly in the shortest format. Their back-to-back early exits in the T20 World Cup have exposed gaps that need work.
That makes this more than a routine assignment. India need better batting, sharper fielding and a pace attack that can take wickets throughout an innings if they are to challenge teams like Australia consistently.
They won the ODI World Cup at home last year, but the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, which India will host early next year, will be a tougher assignment.
Batting And Fielding
India's batting still needs balance. After fast starts from Mandhana and Shafali Verma, they have struggled to keep the momentum going through the middle overs, and the No. 3 spot has become a revolving door.
Harmanpreet Kaur is under scrutiny too. Mandhana's predecessor now plays as a specialist batter, and her form has been a worry for some time. India also need more power hitters to support Richa Ghosh in the lower order.
Fielding remains an issue. It has let India down on a number of occasions and must improve sharply if the side are to be more competitive in close games.
Bowling And Squad
The bowling group offers some positives. Nandni Sharma's recent rise has been encouraging, but India's quicks still need more bite to take wickets regularly in every phase of a T20 match.
Spin remains India's traditional strength. Shree Charani has stood out, while Deepti Sharma has used her off-spin to trouble batters of late. Leg-spinner Prema Rawat also needs a longer run if India are to get regular middle-overs breakthroughs.
The squad also includes some fresh faces, with Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita among the newcomers.
Zimbabwe will arrive high on confidence after an ODI win over the West Indies last month. Josephine Nkomo will lead them in the series. After the T20s, both teams head to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series.
All You Need To Know About India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I
When and Where Will the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I Take Place?
The 1st T20I match between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Friday, October 16.
What Time Will India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I Begin?
The 1st T20I between India-W and Zimbabwe-W is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I?
The 1st T20I between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India-W.
How Can Fans Watch the India-W vs Zimbabwe-W 1st T20I Online in India-W?
The 1st T20I between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be streamed live in India-W on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.
India-W And Zimbabwe-W Squads
India-W: India-W: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nandani Sharma, Anushka Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Jintimani Kalita, Sree Charani, Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (wk), Prema Rawat
Zimbabwe-W: Sharne Mayers, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Josephine Nkomo (c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Beloved Biza, Tendai Makusha
India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W Series Schedule
1st T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 16, 2026)
2nd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 18, 2026)
3rd T20I: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur — 7:00 PM IST (Oct 20, 2026)
1st ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 23, 2026)
2nd ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 25, 2026)
3rd ODI: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara — 2:00 PM IST (Oct 28, 2026)