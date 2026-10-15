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New Captain, Fresh Goals: India Aim For T20 Revamp As Smriti Mandhana Era Begins Against Zimbabwe

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PTI
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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The Indian women's cricket team is set to begin a new era under full-time captain Smriti Mandhana with a historic three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe

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India Womens Team new captain Smriti Mandhana Zimbabwe T20i series
Smriti Mandhana walking back to the pavilion after playing a 124-run knock against Hong Kong in Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • India begins a new T20 era under captain Smriti Mandhana with a three-match bilateral series against Zimbabwe starting Friday

  • The series serves as crucial preparation for India to address middle-over batting struggles, fielding lapses, and pace bowling concerns

  • Following the T20 matches, both teams will travel to Vadodara to contest a three-match ODI series

India will look to majorly refine their T20 game when the era of new captain Smriti Mandhana begins with a three-match series against a zealful Zimbabwe at Raipur on Friday.

It will be the first time India and Zimbabwe face each other in a bilateral series.

India recently reaffirmed their dominance at the Asian level but they remain very much a work in progress in international cricket, especially in the shortest format.

The back-to-back premature exits in the T20 World Cup have exposed chinks in their armour. India need improvement in all three departments of the game if they are to consistently challenge the likes of Australia.

India won a path-breaking ODI World Cup at home last year but lifting the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy at home early next year would be a tougher task.

On the batting front, the team is struggling to maintain momentum in the middle overs following the flying starts provided by Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

The number three spot has become a case of musical chairs and the form of Mandhana's predecessor, Harmanpreet Kaur, has been a concern for a while.

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India's Smriti Mandhana in action during the fourth women's T20I against Sri Lanka on December 28, 2025. - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur (right) during MI Vs RCB WPL 2025 - File Photo
File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. - X | BCCI Women
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI

Now playing as a specialist batter in the side, Harmanpreet will be under more pressure to deliver. India also need to groom more power hitters to support Richa Ghosh in the lower-order.

The fielding has let the team down on a number of occasions and needs significant improvement. In the bowling department, the recent rise of Nandni Sharma has been a big positive but overall the pace attack needs more potency to strike regularly in all phases of the game.

Spin has been India's strength traditionally with the young Shree Charani standing out. Of late, veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma has troubled the batters with her off-spin.

For regular breakthroughs in the middle overs, leg-break bowler Prema Rawat needs to be given an extended run to flourish.

The fresh faces in the squad include Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita.

The series presents an ideal opportunity for high on confidence Zimbabwe after beating the West Indies in an ODI last month.

The squad will be captained by Josephine Nkomo.

Both teams will travel to Vadodara for three ODIs following the T20s.

Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe: Josephine Nkomo (c), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers.

Match starts at 7 PM IST.

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