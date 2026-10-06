Smriti Mandhana Takes Over From Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women Enter New Captaincy Era

Smriti Mandhana succeeds Harmanpreet Kaur as India women’s captain across formats
Harmanpreet steps down after leading India to major ICC and Asian Games triumphs
Mandhana’s captaincy begins with the upcoming Zimbabwe white-ball series
Indian women’s cricket has entered a new era with Smriti Mandhana taking over as the team’s new captain across formats. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the appointment on October 6, shortly after Harmanpreet Kaur announced her decision to step down from leadership duties.
Mandhana’s first assignment as full-time captain will come against Zimbabwe, with India set to begin a six-match white-ball series on October 16.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Captaincy Era Comes to an End
Harmanpreet’s decision brings the curtain down on one of the most significant leadership eras in Indian women’s cricket. The 37-year-old led India in five Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20Is, while overseeing some of the biggest achievements in the team’s history. Her tenure included India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph in 2025, two Asian Games gold medals and multiple Asia Cup titles.
Harmanpreet announced that she would continue playing for India despite giving up the captaincy. Her decision came after a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati involving her, Mandhana, head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. She described the move as difficult but said she believed the team was in a good place for a leadership transition.
Why Smriti Mandhana Was the Natural Successor
Mandhana’s elevation represents a carefully prepared succession rather than a sudden change. The left-handed opener had been Harmanpreet’s long-time deputy and has already captained India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs. The BCCI also highlighted her leadership success in franchise cricket, particularly her role in guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Women’s Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026.
The 30-year-old also has considerable experience handling responsibility away from the national side. Her leadership credentials, seniority within the Indian dressing room and consistency with the bat made her a natural candidate to take the team forward. Earlier this year, Mandhana had also expressed her willingness to take on a bigger leadership role after India’s T20 World Cup campaign.
Zimbabwe Series Marks the Beginning of a New Chapter
Mandhana’s first major test as full-time captain will come against Zimbabwe at home. India are scheduled to play three T20Is in Raipur on October 16, 18 and 20, followed by three ODIs in Vadodara on October 23, 26 and 28. The ODI series will also form part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29.
The transition comes at an interesting point for Indian women’s cricket. India recently won the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup and defended their Asian Games title, but their early exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup highlighted areas that need improvement. Mandhana now inherits a talented squad and the challenge of turning recent promise into sustained success across formats.