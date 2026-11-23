Bengaluru police stopped YS Sharmila Reddy at Air Force Cross while she was heading towards the Yelahanka property
Police cited a court order and told Sharmila that she could not enter the premises
The order was described by Deputy Commissioner of Police G K Mithun Kumar as a permanent injunction
Bengaluru police stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Sunday as she moved towards a Yelahanka property where her brother, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is staying. A court order prevented her from entering the premises amid a property dispute.
Police stopped Sharmila at Air Force Cross in Bengaluru around 6 pm as she headed from the airport to the property. Officers then showed her the court order and asked her to leave the area.
The dispute centres on a Yelahanka property where Jagan is reportedly staying. Police later informed her about the order, and Sharmila left the area after seeing it.
Police Cite Court Order
Deputy Commissioner of Police G K Mithun Kumar identified the order as a permanent injunction.
"There is a court order, a permanent injunction, stating that she should not go there. As soon as the order was shown, she left the place," Kumar said.
The Andhra Pradesh Congress stated that Sharmila questioned the police over why she was being prevented from visiting the property. "Police blocked APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy at Air Force Cross in Bengaluru. Police blocked her from going to Yelahanka residence. The PCC chief asked police what was wrong in going to her residence," the party stated in a statement issued in Amaravati.
Injunction Details
The Court of the Senior Civil Judge, Devanahalli, reportedly issued an interim injunction on November 21.
The order restrained Sharmila, her family members, agents, representatives and others acting on her behalf from interfering with possession of the property by Silicon Builders Private Limited.
Silicon Builders Private Limited moved the court and said it held lawful possession of the property under a lease agreement. Sources said the company accused Sharmila and those acting for her of trying to disturb that possession. The order barred Sharmila and others from interfering with the company’s control of the premises.
Sibling Property Dispute
The stop came during a property fight between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister Sharmila. Jagan is said to be staying at the disputed Yelahanka property.
Jagan is entitled to Z-category security. Police sources said Jagan approached Yelahanka police over the dispute, cited the court injunction and sought protection.
Sharmila did not know about the order, sources said, until police halted her at Air Force Cross as she travelled from Bengaluru airport to the property. Officers then showed her the court order, and she left the area.