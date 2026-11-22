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The Global Peace Honours 2026, an annual event recognising people who have shown courage in the face of terrorism and paying tribute to its victims, brought together figures from politics, cinema, spirituality and sport at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The event was organised by Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, to promote compassion, solidarity and unity.
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