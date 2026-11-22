Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum refused talks on the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project unless security forces are withdrawn first
The group demanded release of arrested protesters and withdrawal of all FIRs filed against anti-dam activists before dialogue
Spokesperson Tagori Mize said the government’s approach was not good and the forum would not negotiate in the presence of security forces
The Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum will not talk to the government on the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley region while security forces remain deployed. It wants Central Armed Police Forces pulled out, arrested protesters freed and all FIRs against anti-dam activists withdrawn before any dialogue begins.
The stand-off comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed a dialogue. "The government's approach was not good at all," SIFF spokesperson Tagori Mize said. The forum told reporters it would not negotiate in the presence of security forces.
The project at the centre of the dispute is the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, or SUMP, in the Siang Valley region. The forum alleged that the pre-feasibility report process was moving ahead without proper public consultation, transparency or consent from indigenous landowners.
Forum Sets Conditions
Mize set out the forum's objections. He said the pre-feasibility report work was moving ahead without real public consultation, openness or approval from indigenous landowners. He also said protesters were being intimidated, arrested and booked under strict laws for opposing the project.
The SIFF said it does not oppose development or hydropower projects, but it rejects the proposed mega dam on the main Siang River. It said smaller dams on tributaries could still be considered. The forum added that local villagers' views and decisions must be respected and that no project should be forced on indigenous communities.
Shah's Review Meeting
On Saturday, Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Itanagar on law and order, internal security, border management and development in Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others.
The review also covered the state's criminal justice system, drug trafficking, cybercrime, terrorism and insurgency, foreign nationals, police modernisation and disaster management.