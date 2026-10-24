Arunachal Pradesh Protest Over Siang Hydropower Project: What We Know About 12-Hour Bandh, 4 Injured

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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At least four women were injured after police fired tear gas to disperse protesters during a 12-hour bandh against the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh

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Yebatan hydropower station in Sichuan’s Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
Representational Image | Photo: Imago
Summary of this article

  • Police said 150-200 protesters gathered at Dite-Dime, where a clash broke out during the bandh against the proposed hydropower project.

  • Protesters are demanding the release of 10 arrested activists, reinstatement of suspended gaon buras and withdrawal of project-related preliminary activities.

  • The Arunachal Pradesh government says the project aims to store and manage water in the Siang basin amid concerns over China's proposed mega dam upstream.

At least four women were injured on Friday after a clash broke out between police personnel and protesters opposing the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, officials said.

The incident occurred at Dite-Dime near Geku in Siang district during a 12-hour bandh against the proposed 11,200 MW power project. Officials said around 150-200 protesters, carrying machetes, lathis and slingshots, attempted to vandalise police vehicles, breach barricades and pelt security personnel with stones, reported PTI.

Siang Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikhom said protesters from Geku and Komkar areas of Upper Siang district gathered at Dite-Dime around 7 am in support of the bandh. He said they attempted to damage police barricades, threw stones and violated prohibitory orders. Lawful action was initiated against them in the presence of an executive magistrate, he added.

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Another officer said four women were injured in the clash and admitted to a hospital. Protesters claimed that several people were hit by tear gas shells and experienced breathing difficulties.

The bandh disrupted normal life across Siang and Upper Siang districts and parts of East Siang, with shops and business establishments remaining closed and residents largely staying indoors. Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Tajo said the shutdown was proceeding peacefully.

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Why Are People Protesting?

The bandh was jointly called by Adi Bane Kebang United, the SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing and the Adi Galo Welfare Society.

The organisations are demanding the release of 10 arrested activists, reinstatement of suspended gaon buras (village elders), withdrawal of all pre-feasibility activities related to the project, and removal of paramilitary and central forces deployed in the region.

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What Is The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project?

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is an 11,200 MW power project planned in the Siang basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has maintained that the project is primarily intended to store and manage water in the Siang basin, particularly in view of concerns over China's proposed mega dam on the Siang river upstream.

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