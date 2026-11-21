Adi tribal organisations have petitioned Amit Shah to stop the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh.
ABKU and SIFF have alleged a lack of public consultation, intimidation of protesters and inadequate rehabilitation plans.
The organisations have demanded the release of detained protesters, withdrawal of security forces and a halt to Siang dam survey activities.
The Adi Ba:né Kébang United (ABKU), the apex council of the Adi tribe, and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) have approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding that no dam be built across the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh, citing concerns over indigenous land, livelihoods and the handling of protests against the project.
In a joint memorandum sent to Shah on Friday, November 20, the organisations sought an immediate suspension of pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities, the release of detained protesters, withdrawal of security forces from the affected districts and a judicial inquiry into the October 23 incident in Pasighat.
According to The Hindu, the organisations said the proposed dam on the Siang River would affect the Adi community the most. They maintained that the project, an idea dating back around 45 years, had been rejected twice by previous governments before being revived in 2024. If completed, the 11,200-MW project would be India's largest hydropower project.
The memorandum was signed by ABKU president Dijhi Tamuk and general secretary Jirbo Jamoh, along with SIFF president Nobeng Burang and general secretary Likeng Libang.
Organisations Allege Lack Of Consultation, Intimidation Of Protesters
The ABKU and SIFF alleged that survey and investigation activities undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh government and NHPC Limited began without adequate consultation with affected communities or transparency about the project's implications. NHPC's May 2025 Key Information Document stated that the PFR had been submitted to the Ministry of Jal Shakti on December 30, 2022, while further survey and investigation activities were in progress for preparation of the detailed project report.
They also said there were no clear plans for the rehabilitation of affected families, provision of alternative agricultural land or restoration of livelihoods.
The Hindu reported that the memorandum accused authorities of using misleading assurances, the fear of a “Chinese water bomb”, temptation and divide-and-rule tactics to advance the project despite continued opposition from local communities.
The organisations further alleged that the deployment of central security forces, mass arrests of youths and alleged misuse of provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were being used to intimidate those opposing the project.
They also cited reports alleging that activists detained during the anti-SUMP protests had been tortured in custody.
The organisations questioned the deployment of security personnel in the region and demanded their withdrawal from Upper Siang and Siang districts. They also sought the release of detained youths and withdrawal of FIRs registered against protesters.
ABKU-SIFF Flag Differing Positions Of Political Leaders
The memorandum also pointed to what the organisations described as contradictory statements by political representatives on whether the proposed dam would go ahead despite local opposition.
While Chief Minister Pema Khandu had assured that no dam would be constructed without public consent, MP Tapir Gao, Minister Ojing Tasing and some Adi MLAs had indicated that the project would proceed, the organisations said.
They sought a clear statement from the government on its position, particularly on whether it intended to continue with the project despite resistance from the affected communities.
The ABKU and SIFF also demanded a judicial inquiry into what they described as the use of tear gas and stun grenades against protesters on October 23.
Organisations Open To Smaller Dams On Siang Tributaries
Clarifying their position, the organisations said they were not opposed to development and would accept smaller dams on the tributaries of the Siang River, which the Adi community reveres as a mother.
The memorandum listed several demands, including the immediate release of detained youths, withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, suspension of PFR activities, removal of central security forces from Upper Siang and Siang districts, and clarification of the government's position on the project.
They said they remained willing to hold discussions with the government “on equality terms”, but would not participate in negotiations conducted under pressure or intimidation.