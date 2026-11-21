Organisations Allege Lack Of Consultation, Intimidation Of Protesters

The ABKU and SIFF alleged that survey and investigation activities undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh government and NHPC Limited began without adequate consultation with affected communities or transparency about the project's implications. NHPC's May 2025 Key Information Document stated that the PFR had been submitted to the Ministry of Jal Shakti on December 30, 2022, while further survey and investigation activities were in progress for preparation of the detailed project report.