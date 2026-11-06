‘No Siang Dam’: Adi Activist Rejects Centre’s National Security Pitch

Moyong also referred to the project's changing labels over time. “The narratives on the Siang dam have changed over 47 years. In 1979, it was called ‘flood mitigation’; in 2008, under the Manmohan Singh government, it was called 'national interest'; in 2017, the NITI Aayog put a new narrative tag of 'national project'; and the Pema Khandu government has come up with the trick of a new narrative called 'national security',” Moyong stated. He followed that with another criticism of the China argument: “Since all the options are gone and the government has failed to convince the Adi people to build a dam on the Siang, the Pema Khandu government has come up with a false narrative called national security and water bomb,” Moyong claimed.