Slavia Prague Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Viktor Gyökeres Fires As Gunners Survive Late Scare To Seal Win

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Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague in their UEFA Champions League clash, extending their unbeaten away run in Europe to 10 matches. Noni Madueke opened the scoring in the eighth minute after a brilliant assist from Viktor Gyokeres, who doubled the Gunners' advantage before half-time with a superb finish. Slavia fought back in the second half, with Wiktor Nowak scoring late, but David Raya produced crucial saves to ensure Mikel Arteta's side held on for all three points.

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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Slavia's Stepan Chaloupek
Slavia's Stepan Chaloupek reacts after the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights- Slavias Wiktor Nowak
Slavia's Wiktor Nowak celebrates after scoring first goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Arsenals Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice in action in front of Slavia's Mikulas Konecny during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Slavias Tomas Holes
Slavia's Tomas Holes, left, and Arsenal's Piero Hincapie fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Arsenals Ezri Konsa
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa, left, and Slavia's Emmanuel Ayaosi run for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-
Arsenal players celebrate second goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Arsenals Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres scores second goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Arsenals Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze receives the ball in front Slavia's Emmanuel Ayaosi during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Slavias Michal Sadilek
Slavia's Michal Sadilek, left, and Arsenal's Mikel Merino fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek
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Slavia and Arsenal Champions League soccer highlights-Arsenals manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, left, and Slavia's head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky shake hands before the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Slavia and Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Petr David Josek

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