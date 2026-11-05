Slavia Prague Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Viktor Gyökeres Fires As Gunners Survive Late Scare To Seal Win

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 November 2026 4:35 pm

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague in their UEFA Champions League clash, extending their unbeaten away run in Europe to 10 matches. Noni Madueke opened the scoring in the eighth minute after a brilliant assist from Viktor Gyokeres, who doubled the Gunners' advantage before half-time with a superb finish. Slavia fought back in the second half, with Wiktor Nowak scoring late, but David Raya produced crucial saves to ensure Mikel Arteta's side held on for all three points.