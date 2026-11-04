From Ban To Brief Window: How The Supreme Court Is Recasting The Firecracker Debate

The Supreme Court has allowed certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR for limited hours on November 7 and 8, with a complete ban returning on November 9.
The order sets conditions for certification, QR codes, designated sales, no-cracker zones and enforcement.
The court’s approach has shifted over the years from restrictions and blanket bans to temporary, regulated use.
For years, the Supreme Court has returned to a question with a Shakespearean ring: to ban or not to ban firecrackers? This year, it has chosen a narrow middle ground. Delhi-NCR may burst certified green crackers for two days, at fixed hours, before a complete ban returns on November 9.
The November 2026 order is the latest turn in a debate the court has weighed for more than a decade. It has suspended sales, permitted green crackers under conditions and restored blanket prohibitions. Each change has brought the same competing claims back to court: public health, religious practice, livelihoods and whether any restriction can be enforced on the ground.
A Narrow Window, With Strict Conditions
A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale has allowed residents to burst certified green crackers from 6am to 7am and 8pm to 10pm on November 7 and 8. It has prohibited fireworks within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, schools, old-age homes and notified silence zones. Authorities must mark and publicise these no-cracker zones.
The court has restricted manufacture, sale and use to products certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Certified crackers may be manufactured from November 2 to 6 and sold from November 4 to 6, at designated locations. Online sales are prohibited.
Each box must carry a product-specific QR code to verify its maker and certification. The court has banned crackers joined in series, known as laris, and those containing barium. Approved products must remain sealed and cannot be mixed with conventional fireworks.
The order also addresses traders. Licences cancelled earlier may be restored temporarily for the permitted sales period, but authorities can cancel them immediately if traders violate the conditions. Manufacturers and sellers must provide security deposits, which can be forfeited for non-compliance.
Religious Practice And The Right To Breathe
The bench described bursting firecrackers as a “religious practice”, but said unregulated use causes severe air and noise pollution and generates solid waste.
“Amongst human beings, children, disabled and the elderly people constitute the most vulnerable groups,” the court said in its November 2 order.
The judges acknowledged Diwali’s religious, social, psychological and emotional significance, but said that must be weighed against the health effects of pollution. Article 25(1) protects the right to practise, profess and propagate religion, subject to public order, morality and health. Article 21’s protection of life includes the right to a healthy and pollution-free environment.
“The right of an individual to engage in a particular practice, which may have a religious colour, is only a qualified one and cannot go beyond the Constitutional restrictions,” the bench held.
The court also noted that ancient Hindu scriptures, including the Skandapurana and Padmapurana, referred to lamps as a Deepavali ritual. “With the introduction of gunpowder in India a few centuries ago, the celebration changed,” it said.
From The Arjun Gopal Case To Green Crackers
The court’s sustained involvement in the issue followed a 2015 petition filed by the parents of three infants, including Arjun Gopal. They sought measures to address Delhi’s worsening air quality, arguing that particulate matter and toxic substances could harm children’s developing lungs.
The Supreme Court had begun intervening in 2014-15 as pollution levels rose. In November 2016, it suspended the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. A 2017 judgment by Justice AK Sikri recognised the need for restrictions amid alarming pollution levels.
In 2018, the court permitted only specified green firecrackers, subject to conditions. The idea was to allow tested alternatives while restricting conventional fireworks. But the distinction proved difficult to enforce: buyers needed a reliable way to identify approved products, and authorities had to ensure that what was sold and burst matched what had been certified.
The problem of fireworks and public nuisance predates the current case. In 1961, the Deputy Ganj Committee in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar wrote to the chief commissioner about the noise from firecrackers. “During the course of the fireworks display, it appears as if a complete warfare is going on outside,” it said. The government rejected a total ban, arguing that licensing, police vigilance and local restrictions could address the problem.
Blanket Ban, Then Temporary Relaxation
In 2024, the Supreme Court extended a comprehensive firecracker ban across Delhi-NCR, including green crackers. In April 2025, it imposed a year-round ban on their manufacture, storage, sale and use.
Ahead of Diwali that year, the Delhi government said it would ask the court to allow certified green crackers, citing public sentiment and the importance of the festival. The Union government also supported a limited relaxation.
On October 15, 2025, a bench headed by then Chief Justice BR Gavai allowed certified green crackers to be sold and burst for a limited period and during specified hours. The court later questioned whether authorities had followed its conditions and provided enough information to assess the effects.
The November 2026 bench said the state had “utterly failed” to comply with restrictions imposed since 2015. It noted that air quality had worsened on Dussehra and the following day despite a complete ban. It also said the prohibition had encouraged illegal sales of conventional crackers while keeping consumers from buying legitimate green products.
For now, the Supreme Court is trying to hold two concerns together: Diwali’s traditions and the right to breathe cleaner air. It has allowed a brief, regulated use of green crackers, leaving the next decision to the evidence on enforcement and environmental impact.