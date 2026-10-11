CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Dipke Says, 'Haven’t Signed Any Bond, Will Hit The Streets Again'; Neha Bora Detained

CJP Protest LIVE: AISA president Neha Bora and others were detained after she had entered Delhi's Connaught Place by breaching barricades. Meanwhile CJP said that they "will not go back" and urged protesters to continue the protests.

CJP Protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is continuing its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released by an executive magistrate’s court on Sunday, following their detention amid a major security operation in Delhi. The Supreme Court has directed authorities to ensure normal metro and railway services, keep internet services undisturbed and ensure that peaceful, unarmed people are not detained except in accordance with the law. In a fresh development, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das has alleged that the party’s phones were seized without seizure memos and said its members fear the devices may have been hacked or cloned. The party has also alleged that material could be planted on the devices and later presented as evidence; these claims have not been independently verified. Security remains heightened in parts of the capital as the CJP vows to continue its agitation. The United Nations Human Rights Office has raised concerns over the detentions, while India has rejected its remarks as interference in domestic affairs. Follow live updates on the protest, police action, Supreme Court directions, traffic restrictions and political responses.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2026, 05:45:47 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke Says, 'Haven’t Signed Any Bond, Will Hit The Streets Again' CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that he hasn't signed any bond that prohibits CJP from protesting and vowed to continue the demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. "Haven’t signed any bond that says we won’t protest. We will hit the streets again," Dipke said in a post on X after being released from detention.

11 Oct 2026, 05:09:30 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: 'Protest Is Ongoing', Says CJP's Ratna Singh Ratna Singh, Head of Legal Affairs, CJP says, "Protest is ongoing. Today also, there was a protest that is happening. That's like that template (conditions of the magistrate). That is how, whenever they do preventive detention, that is something which everyone has to sign. So no special conditions have been imposed. That's the normal criteria for how it is done."



11 Oct 2026, 04:21:14 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: AISA President Neha Bora Detained AISA president Neha Bora and others were detained after she had entered Delhi's Connaught Place by breaching barricades.

11 Oct 2026, 04:10:11 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Detentions Continue In Delhi Despite SC's Order About 100 protesters were packed into two buses and removed from the area. A man was pulled out of a burger joint on suspicion of being a protester. A video of the incident showed him telling the cops that he was simply standing at the spot and that he would not go with the team. He was later released by the police, Hindustan Times reported.

11 Oct 2026, 03:49:37 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas Brutally Attacked By Police, Says CPI (M) Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged that Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was brutally attacked by the Delhi Police. "He was later dropped by the roadside, visibly injured and in distress," the party said in a post on X. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was brutally attacked by the Delhi Police. He was later dropped by the roadside, visibly injured and in distress. DELHI POLICE HAS CROSSED ALL LIMITS! https://t.co/0Q5TCpi2Mj — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 03:15:35 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: CJP To Continue Protest Cockroach Janta Party will continue to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "We will not go back; appeal to all citizens to hit the streets: CJP's Saurav Das said in a press conference.

11 Oct 2026, 03:01:55 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: CJP Claims Phones Seized Without Memo, Fears Devices May Have Been Hacked Or Cloned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has alleged that the phones of party members were seized without seizure memos, raising suspicions that the devices may have been hacked or cloned. Das said the party feared that documents or other material could be planted on the phones and later presented as evidence. The allegations come amid the CJP’s ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. #WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "They seized our phones but did not provide a seizure memo... We suspect our phones were hacked or cloned. Just as has happened to other activists over the years, we fear they may have hacked into our… pic.twitter.com/D3qVbegrct — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 02:44:31 pm IST CJP’s Jharkhand Unit Abandons Delhi Trip, Alleges Surveillance In Ranchi Members of the CJP’s Jharkhand unit abandoned their journey to Delhi for the planned protest, alleging that they were followed and monitored at Ranchi railway station. The party members claimed that men in plain clothes filmed them and watched their movements while they were boarding a train. The allegations have not been independently verified. The episode adds to the CJP’s claims of surveillance and restrictions on its supporters travelling to the national capital for the demonstration. I did not sign any bond

I did not sign any undertaking

I did not sign any condition for release



For all the media houses ^ — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 02:44:31 pm IST CPI(M) MP John Brittas Detained In Connaught Place CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was detained by Delhi Police in Connaught Place on Sunday amid demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, The Indian Express reported. The detention came as police continued to restrict gatherings and movement in parts of central Delhi following Saturday’s protest crackdown. CJP Leaders Ankit Bharadwaj, Anam, Mukesh all-rounder, Balakrishna, Sudhir Sangwan got detained while protesting peacefully Today!



We will neither back down nor be intimidated.



This is the beginning of the end of this dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/Ze53Gpovbo — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 11, 2026 Yes. https://t.co/rzyIaiYP6O — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 02:43:25 pm IST Around 60 Protesters Detained In Connaught Place As Security Tightens Again Delhi Police detained around 60 to 70 protesters on Sunday after they began marching from Gate No. 6 of Palika Bazaar towards Connaught Place, according to The Indian Express. Security arrangements around Jantar Mantar were tightened again following the detentions, while entry to Sansad Marg was blocked. The detentions came as the CJP and other groups continued their demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The developments followed Saturday’s extensive security deployment and mass detentions across the capital.

11 Oct 2026, 02:42:53 pm IST One of the detained SFI comrade is unconscious after all the kicking and beating.



The police is not even ready to stop the vehicle or open the windows. pic.twitter.com/5CtHqv6y4z — SFI (@SFI_CEC) October 11, 2026 Ashutosh Ranka Alleges CJP Leaders Were ‘Kidnapped’ From Flight CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday alleged that he, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das were “kidnapped” from their flight after arriving in Delhi ahead of the party’s planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Addressing a press conference, Ranka criticised the police action and alleged that the three were taken into custody in an improper manner. Ranka also alleged that police informed Dipke about his grandmother’s death insensitively, with a camera and microphone present, turning the moment into a spectacle. These are allegations made by Ranka; they should be presented alongside any response from Delhi Police. कल मोदीजी ने वकीलों को भी नहीं छोड़ा। pic.twitter.com/wkYLVYBzge — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 02:42:17 pm IST Supreme Court Directs Normal Metro, Rail Services; Internet Must Remain Undisturbed The Supreme Court on Sunday directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi Metro and railway services operate normally and that internet services remain undisturbed amid restrictions imposed ahead of the CJP protest. The bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said public movement should be permitted subject to traffic regulations and that barricades should be reviewed in light of law and order requirements. The court also said peaceful, unarmed people should not be detained except in accordance with the law, particularly outside areas where prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force. It asked the Centre to file its response by Tuesday. The directions came as the court heard petitions challenging the restrictions and detentions linked to Saturday’s demonstrations.

11 Oct 2026, 02:28:51 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Says Groups Of Five Or More Face Detention Delhi Police has retained restrictions in parts of New Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for another protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Indian Express reported that a senior police officer said groups of five or more people assembling in the New Delhi area would be detained. The officer said restrictions had eased slightly compared with Saturday, with traffic moving more freely on some roads, although key routes leading to Parliament Street remained restricted. कल के तांडव के बाद, ऐसा ना हो कि ज्ञानेश कुमार के साथ-साथ मोदीजी का भी इस्तीफा हो जाये। pic.twitter.com/1cb11eaOL3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2026 Fraaand .. whom are you trying to save ??? Ganesh kumar or Yourself 😂😂😂 #justasking pic.twitter.com/W3sGAteEKp — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 02:12:54 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Identify Four Men In Viral Assault Video, Legal Action Underway Delhi Police have identified and traced four men allegedly seen assaulting a male protester in a video circulating on social media during the CJP protest in Delhi. In a statement, police said Kamla Market police station took suo motu cognisance of the video and initiated legal proceedings. Police added that further action was underway in accordance with the law, reiterating their commitment to addressing complaints of violence promptly. POLICE ACTION



Taking suo motu cognizance of a video circulating on social media showing four men allegedly assaulting a male protester, Delhi Police, PS Kamla Market, acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings.



All four individuals involved have been identified and traced.… pic.twitter.com/b3bwhSVkoa — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 02:06:57 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Says Situation Under Control Delhi Police is trying to maintain peace and order in the national capital amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said, “The situation is under control; we are trying to maintain peace and tranquillity,” ANI reported. The statement comes as security remains heightened in Delhi following Saturday’s detentions and the CJP’s call for fresh demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. #WATCH | Delhi: DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma says, "The situation is under control; we are trying to maintain peace and tranquility." pic.twitter.com/Y3tQCJp3Kg — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 01:56:00 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: ‘We Will Not Be Intimidated’, Party Vows To Continue Agitation The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has vowed to continue its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying it would not be intimidated by police action or detentions. In a post on X, the party said: “Detain us, arrest us, do whatever you can! We will not be intimidated. This is just the beginning. We will continue fighting until all our demands are met.” Detain us, arrest us, do whatever you can!



We will not be intimidated.



This is just the beginning. We will continue fighting until all our demands are met. https://t.co/EEX00mEW1O — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 01:48:02 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Saurav Das Says Protests Are Erupting Across Country CJP leader Saurav Das said “protests [are] erupting across the country” in a post on X following his release from detention in Delhi. Das was released on Sunday alongside CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, after the three were produced before an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station. Protests erupting across the country. https://t.co/SKuCwQT2jF — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 01:37:35 pm IST ‘Gyanu, It’s Done Bro’: Saurav Das Says CJP Protesters ‘Will Not Back Down’ CJP leader Saurav Das has vowed that the party’s supporters will continue their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the younger generation will not be intimidated or silenced. In a post on X, Das criticised the Centre’s handling of the protests in Delhi, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of turning the capital into a “fortress” and using force against citizens exercising their democratic rights. He alleged that the use of force, intimidation and threats had exposed the government and claimed that Gyanesh Kumar was central to its political survival. “We are not backing down. We are returning with full strength!” Das wrote, using the hashtag #GyanuItsDoneBro. After Modi-Shah turned Delhi into a fortress and unleashed what can only be described as a war against their own citizens, one thing has become abundantly clear: Gyanesh Kumar is at the very heart of this government’s survival.



The unprecedented use of force, intimidation and… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 01:17:56 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: SFI Says Comrades Detained In Delhi, Vows To Continue Protest Against CEC The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said its members had been detained in Delhi for the second consecutive day as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued on Sunday. In a statement, the student organisation said its comrades had been detained from Connaught Place and vowed to continue the agitation despite restrictions around Jantar Mantar. “We will decide the protest site. If you close Jantar Mantar, more Jantar Mantars will rise,” the SFI said. It reiterated its demands, raising the slogans “Gyanesh has to go” and “SIR has to be revoked”, referring to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The statement comes as Delhi Police maintains heightened security and continues to restrict gatherings in parts of the capital. The CJP and student groups have vowed to continue their protests over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and are demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. We will decide the protest site. If you close Jantar Mantar,more Jantar Mantara will rise. Our comrades have been detained from Connaught Place on the second straight day of protest. Say it loud! Gyanesh has to go, SIR has to be revoked! — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) October 11, 2026 Protests at Connaught Place Outlook| Tribhuvan Tiwari #WATCH | Delhi | On today's SC hearing, Advocate Gaurav Yadav says, "The court said that the railway, metro and traffic movement be restored. All the barricades must be removed and the internet must not be suspended unless absolutely necessary. We thank the court." pic.twitter.com/U4AOMUTHl2 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 01:13:02 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Kapil Sibal Thanks Court For Restoring Faith In Justice System Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for its intervention following the detention of protesters in Delhi ahead of the planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “We are deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for having passed an order that restores faith by professionals in the system of justice in this country,” Sibal said. The Supreme Court on Sunday directed authorities to ensure that metro and railway services function normally, internet services remain undisturbed and peaceful, unarmed people are not detained except in accordance with the law. The directions came during a hearing concerning restrictions and detentions linked to the CJP protest in Delhi. #WATCH | Delhi | On today's SC hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal says, "We are deeply grateful to the Supreme Court for having passed an order that restores faith by professionals in the system of justice in this country..." pic.twitter.com/ErbX38WQ9Y — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026 The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting at Connaught Place Outlook| Tribhuvan Tiwari

11 Oct 2026, 01:01:44 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke’s Family Alleges Police Delay Cost Him Chance To Attend Grandmother’s Funeral Abhijeet Dipke’s family has accused Delhi Police of delaying his release from detention, alleging that he was unable to attend his grandmother’s funeral. His mother, Anita Dipke, said the family had been unable to contact him and had postponed the last rites in the hope that he would return home. The allegation came amid controversy over Dipke’s detention ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police, however, had said it informed Dipke of his grandmother’s death while he was in custody and offered assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown. Dipke and fellow CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were subsequently released by an executive magistrate’s court on Sunday. Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief.



Saurav and Ashu will address a press conference shortly in Delhi.



The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated.



October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026 VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's residence.



He says, "I am going home now to be with my family, as my grandmother has passed away. Ashutosh and Saurav will hold a press conference at 2 pm and announce the future… pic.twitter.com/17l8tH6Pjo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026 STORY | Dipke's family claims Delhi police delayed release, causing him to miss grandmother's funeral



The family of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police did not release him despite repeated pleas so he could attend his… pic.twitter.com/l7wJfgsCx3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 12:51:05 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Supreme Court Directs Restoration Of Metro Services, Lifting Of Restrictions Advocate Kailash More on Sunday said internet services had been restored in Delhi, metro stations were operating normally and restrictions on the movement of people had been lifted following the Supreme Court’s intervention over curbs imposed ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest. More said the court had affirmed that peaceful protest was a fundamental right and that citizens could demonstrate without weapons and in accordance with the law. He also said trains arriving from outside Delhi, which had earlier been barred from stopping at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, had been permitted to operate normally. According to More, the court also directed that people should not be detained without due process and that those held unlawfully following Saturday’s detentions should be released. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting at Connaught Place Outlook| Tribhuvan Tiwari VIDEO | Delhi: Protesters stage demonstration at Connaught Place.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/M8dbStaKK3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026 #WATCH | Delhi: Workers of SFI, AISF and AIYF are being detained by Delhi Police while holding a protest against CEC Gynesh Kumar at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/oM80AiZzlN — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026 #WATCH | Delhi | Advocate Kailash More says, "Internet services have been restored. Secondly, all metro stations are operating normally today. Thirdly, it was stated that peaceful protest is a fundamental right of the people; they may protest unarmed and without violating the… pic.twitter.com/VHjV08d1pw — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 12:43:09 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Party Cites Supreme Court Order, Demands Removal Of Barricades, Metro Services To Remain Open The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has cited the Supreme Court’s directions on restrictions in Delhi to demand that mobile internet services not be suspended, barricades be removed, metro stations remain open and lawyers not be harassed. In a post on X, the party criticised the government over the restrictions, saying, “Some shame should be shown by the government.” The post comes amid the ongoing dispute over police action and restrictions imposed ahead of the CJP’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Supreme Court on Sunday directed that Delhi Metro services should operate according to their normal schedule, with restrictions subject to public-order requirements, while seeking the Centre’s response on the matter by Tuesday. The CJP’s post also raises demands concerning internet access, barricades and the treatment of lawyers.

11 Oct 2026, 12:33:38 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Supreme Court Says Metro, Train And Internet Services Should Function Normally The Supreme Court has said metro, train and internet services in Delhi should function normally, subject to the law and order situation, according to PTI. The observation comes amid heightened security in the national capital over the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court’s remarks come after restrictions on public transport and detentions during Saturday’s demonstrations. VIDEO | Delhi: Protesters stage demonstration at Connaught Place.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/M8dbStaKK3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026 Court says, "Smooth movement of people in the city shall be permitted in accordance with law. There shall be no illegal detention, particularly of peaceful, unarmed assemblages of people, beyond the area where Section 163 BNSS is in operation. We have been informed that a notice… https://t.co/e4v4wGjPRr — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 12:33:01 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Chirag Paswan Says Peaceful Protest Is A Democratic Right, Condemns Violence Union Minister Chirag Paswan has said peaceful protests are a fundamental democratic right but argued that demonstrations intended to incite violence or create anarchy must be stopped. Reacting to the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Paswan said the Congress should raise any concerns about the Election Commission through the proper channels. He added that he was opposed to violence of any kind. News Alert! Protests in Delhi: Metro, train and internet services should function normally subject to law and order, says SC. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026 ज्ञानेश कुमार गद्दार है। इस्तीफ़ा तो उसे देना होगा।



ऐसे गद्दारों को हटवाने के लिए जीवनभर जेल रहना भी मंज़ूर है। — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 11, 2026 Modi, as PM, is an embarrassment to India.



Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 12:18:40 pm IST CJP Protest LIVE: Supreme Court To Ensure Normal Metro Services, Free Movement In Delhi Amid CJP Protest The Supreme Court on Sunday said it would pass an interim order to ensure that Delhi Metro services function normally, the public can move freely and internet services are restored amid restrictions imposed ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court also said lawyers should not be obstructed from discharging their professional duties. The observations came as a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard petitions challenging police action, detentions and restrictions imposed in Delhi during Saturday’s demonstrations. The court also said the police had no independent right to determine law and order, according to reports of the hearing. It said it would hear all parties and seek to ensure that the restrictions did not cause inconvenience to the public.

11 Oct 2026, 11:59:17 am IST CJP Protest LIVE: Shaina NC Says CEC Removal Is ‘Matter For Parliament, Not Streets’ Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday criticised the INDIA bloc’s planned October 12 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying any move to remove the CEC must be pursued through Parliament rather than street demonstrations. “Removing the CEC is a matter for Parliament, not the streets. Even if 300 MPs take to the streets, any such action must be pursued within Parliament,” Shaina said. She described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a legal process and argued that the authorities were justified in taking action if demonstrations were held without permission or endangered public safety. Commenting separately on the CJP protest in Delhi, Shaina said the government’s position was that demonstrations required permission and that no one was above the law. She characterised the police action as preventive rather than an arrest and defended the authorities’ response on the grounds of maintaining public order. “It is not as if Jantar Mantar is closed, but if you cause inconvenience to hundreds of thousands of people and then—upon being detained—claim you were about to be arrested and stage a drama, then naturally, detention can occur in accordance with the law,” she said. #WATCH | Mumbai: On INDIA bloc's October 12 protest against CEC, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "Removing the CEC is a matter for Parliament, not the streets. Even if 300 MPs take to the streets, any such action must be pursued within Parliament. Furthermore, the SIR is a legal… pic.twitter.com/RK2iHJFHFl — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026 #WATCH | Mumbai: On CJP's protest in Delhi, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "The government's stance is clear: no protest can be held without permission, and no one is above the law. No arrest has been made; rather, preventive action has been taken. It is not as if Jantar Mantar… pic.twitter.com/O6HXPlNxH2 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 11:46:29 am IST CJP Protest LIVE: Dhruv Rathee Alleges Police Took Him From Home, Denied Access To Lawyer YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has alleged that around 20 people in plain clothes entered his home in the early hours of October 10 and took him away while he was asleep, in a video posted after his release. Rathee said he was not shown an arrest warrant or given an explanation for the action before being taken from his bedroom. He described the incident as a “kidnapping”, disputing the characterisation of his detention as a lawful arrest or preventive detention. Rathee said he was taken between police stations and held for around 22 to 23 hours. He alleged that his phone and his parents’ phones were taken away, and that he was denied access to a lawyer and to his phone during that period. He also claimed he sustained injuries while being taken from his home. These allegations have not been independently verified, and the account reflects Rathee’s version of events. In the video, Rathee displayed what he described as his Indian passport and rejected claims questioning his citizenship. He said he was an Indian citizen and argued that he had the same rights as other citizens. He also alleged that people were monitoring his movements after his release, describing the situation as a form of “house arrest”. Rathee linked his detention to the CJP’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and criticised the authorities’ handling of the demonstrations. He thanked supporters who had called for his release and said he would continue to speak out on issues concerning the country. Rathee’s allegations come amid the wider police action surrounding the CJP protest in Delhi on October 10. CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also detained after arriving in the capital and were subsequently released after being produced before an executive magistrate. I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED.



Thank you for your support, here's the full story 👇 pic.twitter.com/gcN8cAUOmY — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 11:41:39 am IST CJP Protest LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge Says Congress Leaders To Meet CJI On Monday Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that party leaders would meet the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday to apprise him of their concerns over the developments surrounding the CJP protests and the detention of demonstrators in Delhi. “I have written a letter, and Rahul Ji has also written a letter. We have set a time between 4 and 5 PM. We will also apprise him. We can't demand anything from him. Only with folded hand we'll request them,” Kharge said. Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating “chaos” in the country and described the situation as an “undeclared emergency”. Referring to the police deployment in Delhi, he claimed that nearly 32,000 personnel had been deployed on Saturday, arguing that the scale of the deployment reflected the government's concerns over the protests. The Congress has said it will continue to raise concerns over voters' rights and alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The CJP has been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. #WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Tomorrow we are also going to meet the Chief Justice of India. I have written a letter, and Rahul Ji has also written a letter. We have set a time between 4 and 5 PM. We will also apprise him. We… pic.twitter.com/ix7q1y5tBO — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 11:38:35 am IST CJP Protest LIVE: John Brittas Says Delhi Will Become ‘Jantar Mantar’ If Protesters Are Barred CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Sunday said the protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation would continue, regardless of whether demonstrators were allowed to enter Jantar Mantar. “Whether they permit us to enter Jantar Mantar or not, the entire Delhi would be converted into a Jantar Mantar,” Brittas said, alleging that the Centre’s restrictions were helping the protest gain momentum. He said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was seeking the right to travel through Delhi and stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, which he described as a designated protest site. Brittas also said Congress and some INDIA bloc parties would pursue the issue separately, adding that their legislators were expected to be in Delhi on Monday. #WATCH | Delhi: On the CJP protest, CPI(M) MP John Brittas says, "Let us make it absolutely clear: the protest to make sure that Ganesh Kumar resigns will continue without a break. And whether they permit us to enter Jantar Mantar or not, the entire Delhi would be converted into… pic.twitter.com/cUiWYW0Jc2 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 11:17:50 am IST CJP Protest LIVE: Supreme Court Hears Pleas Over Delhi Protest Crackdown, Detentions The Supreme Court on Sunday began hearing a batch of petitions concerning the police crackdown on protesters in Delhi on October 10, including pleas challenging the detentions and a contempt petition alleging wilful disobedience of the court’s earlier directions. A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it would hear lawyers seeking to mention their petitions, offering each party an opportunity to present its case. “What we propose to do is to go from right to left (in the Bar) and give an opportunity to hear every party,” the court said. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal began submissions challenging the detentions and the imposition of restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He told the court that people were being picked up from trains and raised concerns over the suspension of internet services, referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Anuradha Bhasin case. Senior advocate Shadan Farasat also questioned the alleged manner in which protesters were handled by police, including claims that demonstrators were dragged and put on buses. Senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that citizens had lost the right to move freely around the city. Lawyers also showed the bench photographs of the police action during Saturday’s crackdown. When lawyers thanked the court for holding a special hearing, Justice Bagchi said, “No need to thank us. We are always at the service of the nation.” Delhi CJP protest | The Supreme Court commences hearing on a batch of pleas over the government crackdown on protesters protesting in Delhi on October 10.



A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana is hearing the pleas against detentions by the Delhi police and… pic.twitter.com/XI669yWsZg — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 11:05:55 am IST CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Says Dipke, Ranka And Das Released By Court Delhi Police said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court at Delhi Cantt on Sunday after being produced before it. In a post on X, the police said the three were placed under preventive arrest on October 10 under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and that all due legal procedures had been followed. According to the police, a bail bond in the form of a surety bond of Rs 50,000 was furnished for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, following which the court ordered their release. Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Sh. Abhijeet Dipke, Sh. Ashutosh Ranka and Sh. Saurav Das was done on 10.10.2026. All due legal procedures were followed and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt on 11.10.2026.



A bail bond as Surety Bond of ₹50,000/- was… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026 #WATCH | Delhi: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das at a police station after they were released from Delhi Cantt Police Station. pic.twitter.com/lpTrp2zXES — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026 News Alert ! Protests in Delhi: Will hear all parties, ensure no inconvenience is caused, says SC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 10:41:45 am IST CJP Protest LIVE: DSGMC Chief Condemns Protest At Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), has condemned attempts to hold a protest at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, saying the incident had hurt Sikh sentiments. He said the gurdwara was a sacred place of worship and should not be turned into a political arena. Kalka objected to protesters allegedly entering the premises to stage a demonstration and said the presence of police personnel in uniform inside the gurdwara was deeply distressing for the Sikh community. He maintained that while people were welcome to offer prayers at the shrine, protests were not permitted there. Accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi of politicising the issue, Kalka warned against using the religious site for political purposes. His remarks came amid tensions surrounding the CJP protest and its fallout in the national capital. #WATCH | Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) says, "It is deeply distressing to see attempts being made to turn Gurudwara Bangla Sahib into a political arena. This is a sacred institution—a place where people come to offer prayers and… pic.twitter.com/K5lmjPGhhy — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 10:39:01 am IST Delhi Protest News: CJP To Hold Press Conference At 2 PM After Leaders’ Release CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party would hold a press conference at 2 pm. The three leaders had been detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls. CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday. #WATCH | Delhi: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das have been released after they were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station.



CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "We will hold a press conference at 2 PM." pic.twitter.com/v1lNTEbhp3 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

11 Oct 2026, 10:36:17 am IST Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Backs CJP’s Right To Protest, Says Congress Will Raise Voter Rights Issue Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday criticised the detention of protesters in Delhi, saying it was “unfortunate” that such incidents were taking place in a democracy. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was protesting on its own and that the Congress did not want to stop it. He added that the Congress and some INDIA bloc parties would pursue the issue separately, with their legislators expected to be in Delhi on Monday. Shivakumar said the party would fight for voters’ rights and seek to ensure that every voter in the country was protected and able to exercise their right to vote. #WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: CM DK Shivakumar says, "It is unfortunate that this type of incident is going on in the country. In a democracy, everyone can protest. They have their voice. No one can stop their voice...they (CJP) are doing it on their own. We don't want to stop… pic.twitter.com/JYBOCZgvoa — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026