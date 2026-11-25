Usman Khawaja proposes a joint apology for Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Khawaja expresses disappointment with Pat Cummins and backs Cameron Bancroft's revelations
Khawaja recalls Justin Langer's dressing-down after another ball-shining incident in the UAE
Usman Khawaja has proposed a joint apology from Australia's 2018 squad, calling on the entire team to accept responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal during their South Africa tour.
The former Test opener has taken the suggestion to Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, hoping to secure a collective admission of knowledge about the incident that rocked Australian cricket eight years ago.
Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast on Wednesday, Khawaja shared his proposed statement with hosts Sam Perry and Ian Higgins.
It reads, “We accept knowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018. “Whether it was sandpaper, or by any other means is irrelevant. We knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago.
“Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge that Steven (Smith), Cameron (Bancroft) and David (Warner) paid an enormous price for the sake of the team for which we are sorry and eternally grateful.”
Greenberg Yet To Give Assurance
Khawaja said Greenberg was uncertain whether the proposal would receive support from the other members of the squad.
“He was like ‘yeah, look, I’m not sure. I’ll get in touch with the other parties and I’ll let you know. But I’m not sure if this is going to fly’.
“He said to me, ‘look, no matter what at least we can look each other in the eye and say that we are trying everything possible’.”
The proposal comes as Cricket Australia has established an “independent forum” for players and staff to privately share their accounts of the South Africa tour.
Current captain Pat Cummins denied knowing about ball tampering during a 68-minute press conference in Sydney earlier this month.
Josh Hazlewood subsequently backed his comments, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon had also joined the pair in a 2021 statement denying prior knowledge of the sandpaper plan.
Former head coach Darren Lehmann has also denied knowing about the sandpaper's use.
Khawaja Disappointed With Cummins
Khawaja insisted that his revelations were not intended to destabilise the current Australian team or challenge Cummins' captaincy. However, he admitted that the captain's response, particularly its personal nature, had disappointed him.
The two had been in contact during the same week as the press conference, making Cummins' remarks particularly difficult for Khawaja.
“That was a really difficult time for me too, because it kind of felt like everyone thought that I just made this up and I was lying about this.”
He added, “I’ve always loved Pat Cummins, the person and the leader. I just was never expecting him to come out and attack me personally like that.
“Personally, the way he did it for so long and just kept going and kept going, I’ve never seen that side of Pat before. And that’s what just really disappointed me. I always wanted Pat to remain captain.”
Asked whether he could confirm the bowlers' knowledge of the sandpaper method, Khawaja stopped short of making a direct allegation.
“You’re smart individuals. Like you can make up your own mind. I’m not here to convince anyone. I’ll share the burden with Cameron Bancroft, Steven Smith and Dave Warner. I’m hoping other teammates will eventually have the courage and the confidence to do the same thing.”
Bancroft Thanks Khawaja
Khawaja said his intention behind revisiting the scandal in his autobiography, Sabr, was to encourage others, particularly Cameron Bancroft, to share their experiences.
Bancroft, who received a nine-month suspension, published a 4,000-word statement last week alleging that bowling coach David Saker had instructed him to use sandpaper. He also described the team's knowledge of the incident with the words, “WE ALL KNEW.”
Khawaja revealed that Bancroft had thanked him for speaking out despite the criticism he anticipated.
“I knew the first guy that was going to talk about this – and that was me – was always going to get nailed. But that day I had a message from Cameron Bancroft. He said to me ‘Uzzy, you’ve done the right thing and I appreciate it more than you can ever imagine’.”
Bancroft sent another message after Cummins' press conference, crediting Khawaja with giving him the confidence to speak openly.
“you’ve given to me is an absolute blessing. You’ve paved the way for me to be able to talk about this openly and honestly. And I’m forever grateful for what you’ve done.”
Langer's Dressing Down In UAE
Khawaja also confirmed a recent report by broadcaster Gerard Whateley about another ball-tampering-related incident during Australia's 2018 series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.
An unnamed Australian player had reportedly suggested using a sweet to shine the ball. Then head coach Justin Langer, who had replaced Lehmann, allegedly asked the Amazon documentary crew following the team to stop filming before confronting the player and addressing the squad.
Khawaja recalled Langer's reaction as a necessary response following the Cape Town scandal.
“This blow-up was one of the all time great blow-ups. It was what we needed because of what just transpired [in South Africa], literally the first game after there needed to be a line in the sand kind of thing.
“I can’t remember if he actually said this (but it was like) ‘if any of you guys ever even think about this again, you will not play for Australia again. This is why I loved JL during that time. He was the exact coach we needed.”
The incident took place during Australia's first series after the Cape Town scandal, with Langer stepping in to address the suggestion before it could develop into another controversy.