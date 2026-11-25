UP Election 2027 LIVE: Congress Says SP's Counter-Proposals Will Be Addressed; Seat Talks For UP Polls 2027 To Go On
Congress MP Tanuj Punia said seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 UP Assembly elections will become clear only after detailed, seat-by-seat discussions weighing each constituency's merits, demerits, demographics and potential candidates. Speaking to ANI after the second round of talks between the two INDIA bloc allies, he said it was only the second meeting and that negotiations usually run this way: the Congress presents its demands, the other side offers counter-proposals, and these are taken up at the next meeting.
Punia stressed that the broader goal is to remove the BJP from power and form an INDIA alliance government, adding that each party must also represent its own workers' interests.
UP Election 2027 LIVE: SP Offers Congress 26 Seats
Earlier on Tuesday, the SP offered 26 seats to its INDIA block ally, an offer that reportedly angered the Congress. Both parties nonetheless showed a united face after the second round of talks. Akhilesh Yadav posted on X that the parties had started with 26 winnable seats and that things would move forward if they worked together wisely.
SP general secretary and chief negotiator Ramgopal Yadav said the 26 seats include two the Congress won, four where it finished second and 20 where the SP polled 60,000-70,000 votes against the Congress's roughly 2,000. The Congress had been pushing for 131 seats, down from the 181 Akhilesh claimed it first sought, and has now reportedly scaled its demand down to 100, sources said. Congress leaders also expressed unhappiness over SP leaders discussing the 26-seat offer publicly.
After the meeting, Akhilesh called the talks positive but said they were not yet complete, since 403 seats is a large number to settle. UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said there were no demands and that the party wants to fight unitedly.