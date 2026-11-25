Congress MP Tanuj Punia said seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 UP Assembly elections will become clear only after detailed, seat-by-seat discussions weighing each constituency's merits, demerits, demographics and potential candidates. Speaking to ANI after the second round of talks between the two INDIA bloc allies, he said it was only the second meeting and that negotiations usually run this way: the Congress presents its demands, the other side offers counter-proposals, and these are taken up at the next meeting.