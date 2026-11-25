Why They Broke Up

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended its alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the three farm laws introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government, which triggered widespread protests, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, and days later, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing the Centre of ignoring farmers’ concerns. Although the laws were repealed in November 2021, the two parties remained separate.