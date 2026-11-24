Four students were killed and 32 others—comprising 24 children and eight school staff members—were injured around 5:30–6:00 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus from behind on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near the Thathia area in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.

Carrying 50 people from Kaushambi-based Oriental Public School back from an educational excursion to Agra, the bus had parked on the expressway shoulder so children could use the washroom.