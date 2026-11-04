Who Is Gina Hinojosa: The Democrat Who Broke Texas’ Republican Hold

Hinojosa’s victory ends more than three decades of Republican control over the Texas governor’s office.
The former school board trustee and five-term state legislator campaigned on public education, affordability and corruption.
Her win marks a significant political shift in Texas, with Latino voters and economic concerns playing a key role.
For decades, Texas has remained one of the most reliable Republican strongholds in the United States, with the governor’s office firmly under GOP control. Gina Hinojosa, a former school board trustee who built her political career around public education, affordability and challenging entrenched power, has upended that political order. At 52, she is set to become the state’s first Latina governor after defeating three-term Republican Greg Abbott, marking a historic breakthrough for Texas Democrats and bringing an unlikely political ascent to the forefront of American politics.
Hinojosa’s victory marks a significant political shift in a state long considered a Republican stronghold. Abbott, who took office in 2015, had won his previous gubernatorial races by double-digit margins. Hinojosa, a five-term state legislator from Austin, entered the contest with limited national recognition and a significant fundraising disadvantage.
Her campaign focused on public education, affordability, corruption and opposition to the growing influence of corporate interests. Her win also came amid a wider Democratic surge across Texas, including state legislator James Talarico’s victory over Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race.
From School Board Activism To The Texas Legislature
Hinojosa’s entry into public office was driven by concerns over public education. In 2011, she ran for a seat on the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees after state budget cuts threatened to close an elementary school attended by one of her sons.
She won the election and later served as the board’s president in 2015, helping prevent school closures.
Her political career expanded in 2016, when she won a seat in the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 49 in central Austin. She became a prominent advocate for public education funding and was part of efforts that helped secure an investment of more than $11 billion in Texas public schools in 2019.
During her tenure, Hinojosa chaired the Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee and advocated legislation addressing public safety and expanding benefits for military service members. She also supported public benefit corporations, which encourage businesses to consider wider public interests alongside profits.
Before entering elected office, Hinojosa was involved in legal efforts challenging political corruption. In 2005, she was part of a legal team that brought a money-laundering lawsuit against then-House Majority Leader Tom DeLay.
Hinojosa’s Campaign Against Greg Abbott
Hinojosa launched her gubernatorial campaign last year, at a time when prominent Democrats were hesitant to challenge Abbott. She accused the Republican governor of prioritising wealthy interests over ordinary Texans and failing to address rising household costs.
Her campaign adopted a populist approach, focusing on affordability, public schools and limiting corporate influence in state affairs. One of her proposals was a one-time $1,500 payment to residents, which she called a “Corruption Tax Refund”. She said the payment would be funded through Texas’ emergency savings fund.
Despite facing a spending disadvantage of more than four to one, Hinojosa mounted a challenge against Abbott, whose campaign had spent $180 million since the previous year, according to the Associated Press. Billionaire Elon Musk had also spent tens of millions of dollars backing Republican candidates.
Hinojosa’s campaign gained momentum alongside Talarico’s Senate race, which emerged as one of the country's closely watched contests. The Democratic gains also reflected dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s policies and economic conditions.
The AP Voter Poll, conducted by SSRS, found that 39 per cent of voters considered the economy the country’s most important issue, followed by the state of democracy at 32 per cent and immigration at 14 per cent. Nearly three-quarters of voters rated the economy poorly, while 65 per cent believed Trump’s policies had worsened economic conditions.
Hinojosa’s Position On Data Centres And Public Education
One of the central issues in Hinojosa’s campaign was the expansion of data centres across Texas. She criticised Abbott over the growth of energy-intensive facilities, particularly in rural communities, where concerns over water resources, electricity costs and environmental impact have intensified.
Hinojosa called for a temporary halt to new data centre permits until safeguards were introduced to protect water supplies, electricity costs, property rights and air quality. Abbott, responding to growing public concern, also announced a temporary moratorium on new data centre approvals.
Public education remained another central campaign priority. Hinojosa advocated reforms to the state’s education accountability system and increased support for public schools, drawing on her experience as a school board trustee and legislator.
Hinojosa Distanced Herself From The Progressive Label
Hinojosa was previously a vice chair of the Texas Legislative Progressive Caucus and an advocate for transgender rights, positions that became a focus of Abbott’s campaign attacks.
During the gubernatorial race, she sought to move away from the progressive label, presenting herself instead as a populist focused on everyday economic concerns. Her campaign also featured advertisements with Republican voters expressing support for her candidacy.
Her victory has been seen as a significant moment for Texas Democrats, who have struggled to secure statewide electoral victories for decades. Latinos, who constitute the largest ethnic population in Texas, were a key part of Hinojosa’s coalition.
According to the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, the state had 6.3 million eligible Latino voters in 2024, more than double the three million recorded in 2000. Hinojosa also outperformed former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in several border regions, including Cameron County, which shifted 40 percentage points towards Democrats.
At her victory party in Austin, Hinojosa addressed supporters, highlighting her upbringing along the Texas-Mexico border and her faith in the state.
“It never bothered me that they doubted me. It bothered me that they doubted us,” Hinojosa told supporters. “Texas, my faith in you never wavered.”
Her victory is expected to bring a significant political and cultural shift to the Texas Capitol, which has seen increasingly restrictive abortion laws and immigration policies under Republican leadership.
“Texas will bow down to no one,” she said.