Who Is Gina Hinojosa: The Democrat Who Broke Texas’ Republican Hold

For decades, Texas has remained one of the most reliable Republican strongholds in the United States, with the governor’s office firmly under GOP control. Gina Hinojosa, a former school board trustee who built her political career around public education, affordability and challenging entrenched power, has upended that political order. At 52, she is set to become the state’s first Latina governor after defeating three-term Republican Greg Abbott, marking a historic breakthrough for Texas Democrats and bringing an unlikely political ascent to the forefront of American politics.