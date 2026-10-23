Elon Musk contributed $77 million to America PAC in the first two weeks of October, while the group spent $43 million during the same period.
Musk also gave $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, which transferred the money to a Texas PAC supporting Republican Ken Paxton against Democrat James Talarico.
His political spending has renewed scrutiny of wealthy donors’ influence in US elections and potential conflicts involving his companies’ federal contracts and regulatory oversight.
Billionaire Elon Musk has contributed more than $445 million to Republican-aligned political groups during the current US election cycle, reinforcing the party’s campaign efforts ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The latest disclosures show that Musk put $77 million into his America PAC during the first two weeks of October, as the technology entrepreneur steps up financial support for Republican candidates seeking to retain control of Congress. The donations make Musk one of the biggest individual political contributors in modern US electoral history.
Where Is Musk’s Money Going?
Musk’s America PAC has spent heavily on voter outreach, digital advertising, phone calls, text messages and campaign literature intended to boost Republican candidates. Federal Election Commission filings show that the group spent $43 million during the first two weeks of October and had $46.5 million in cash remaining. Since August, it has spent millions on canvassing and digital outreach as Republican campaigns intensify their efforts in competitive congressional races.
Musk has also given $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the principal super political action committee supporting Republican Senate candidates. The group transferred the money to Texas PAC, which is backing Republican candidate Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race against Democrat James Talarico. The Texas contest has emerged as one of the most expensive and closely watched races of the election cycle, with outside spending playing a significant role in campaign advertising.
Musk’s political spending also extends to other competitive Senate contests, including races in Ohio and Michigan, as well as dozens of House districts. The funding gives Republican-aligned groups additional resources for advertising and voter mobilisation as they seek to defend their congressional majorities.
Why Does Musk’s Political Spending Matter?
The scale of Musk’s contributions highlights the growing influence of wealthy donors and super PACs in US elections. Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited sums independently to support or oppose candidates, although they are subject to campaign-finance disclosure requirements. Musk’s contributions have helped expand Republican groups’ spending capacity at a time when control of Congress is being contested in several closely fought races.
Musk also has significant business interests that are subject to federal oversight, including Tesla and SpaceX. His political role has drawn scrutiny from critics who have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest involving government contracts and regulatory decisions. Democrats have criticised the scale of his contributions, while Republican-aligned groups say the spending helps them communicate with voters and compete in key races.
The latest figures underline Musk’s return to large-scale political giving after he briefly fell out with President Donald Trump in 2025. With Election Day approaching, his financial support is expected to remain an important part of Republican campaign efforts, although the impact of the spending on individual races will depend on voter turnout, candidate performance and local political conditions.