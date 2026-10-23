Billionaire Elon Musk has contributed more than $445 million to Republican-aligned political groups during the current US election cycle, reinforcing the party’s campaign efforts ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The latest disclosures show that Musk put $77 million into his America PAC during the first two weeks of October, as the technology entrepreneur steps up financial support for Republican candidates seeking to retain control of Congress. The donations make Musk one of the biggest individual political contributors in modern US electoral history.