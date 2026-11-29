Iran allegedly used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet network in two unauthorised operations linked to attacks against US forces.
The report also said the US military deployed one-way drones using Starshield.
The reported developments have renewed scrutiny of Starlink's role in conflict zones.
Iran used SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet network in attacks targeting US forces after Washington and Israel launched strikes against the country, according to a report by The Washington Post.
Citing people familiar with internal company discussions, the newspaper reported that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was angered after learning of two unauthorised uses of Starlink that his team believed were linked to Iranian operations against US forces.
The report also said Musk was informed that the US military had deployed one-way drones using Starshield, SpaceX’s militarised satellite communications service. However, one of the sources said the drones were operating on a cheaper subscription plan intended for ground operations rather than the appropriate military plan.
SpaceX and the US Department of Defence have not commented on the matter.
Starlink Use In Conflict Zones Comes Under Scrutiny
The reported use of Starlink in operations involving Iran has renewed questions over the satellite network’s role in geopolitical conflicts, its control by the US government and the possibility of access by sanctioned entities.
Starlink, which provides internet connectivity through a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites, is not licensed to operate in Iran. Musk, however, has previously said that the service was active in the country.
Its use has attracted international attention during the wars in Ukraine and Iran, where satellite connectivity has become strategically important for communication and military operations.
The latest report also highlights the challenges of regulating access to a satellite network that can operate across national borders and in areas where conventional internet infrastructure is restricted or disrupted.
Iran Tightens Internet Controls Amid Conflict
Iranian authorities have repeatedly restricted public internet access during periods of unrest. The restrictions included a nationwide blackout during deadly protests in January.
Following the crackdown, the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported. The move was aimed at helping people bypass government-imposed restrictions and access the internet.
Iran has maintained strict control over internet connectivity since the United States and Israel began their latest military campaign against the country at the end of February.
The reported use of Starlink in attacks against US forces adds another dimension to the satellite network’s role in the conflict, raising questions about how the technology is being accessed and deployed by opposing sides.