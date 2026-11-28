Clashes broke out during anti-government protests in Albania.
Eight people, including police officer, were injured.
Demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.
Clashes broke out between police and protesters on Saturday in Albania during another anti-government demonstration calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.
The protest was organised by students and opposition leaders on the country’s Independence Day, after months of protests against the government. Eight people suffered injuries during the clashes, among them a police officer and two journalists, Reuters reported.
Albania usually marks November 28 with public celebrations and a national holiday. This year, the country celebrated 114 years since declaring independence. However, thousands of people gathered in central Tirana after students and opposition parties called for nationwide protests.
The violence is part of a series of anti-government demonstrations in Albania, where protesters have been demanding Rama's resignation.
The leaderless movement, known as the Flamingo Revolution, began in May with peaceful protests against a luxury hotel project in a coastal nature reserve linked to US President Donald Trump’s family. Rama has maintained that the project complies with the law and that steps will be taken to protect local habitats.
The project triggered anger over alleged corruption. By October, the protests had also grown to include concerns over poor healthcare facilities and the lack of opportunities for young people.
The demonstrations came despite government measures introduced in late October that gave police the power to temporarily restrict gatherings near public institutions. The rules also allow authorities to fine protesters caught looting or hiding their identities. Since the measures were introduced, protest crowds have become smaller.
Rama’s government has rejected the corruption allegations and urged protesters to discuss their demands through dialogue. It has also announced measures, including cheaper fuel and increased financial support for low-income families, in an effort to ease public anger.
The European Union, which Albania hopes to join, has called for an investigation into allegations of excessive police force. It also urged “all sides to de-escalate the tension”.