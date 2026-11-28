This is the government's second attempt. In April, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which would have raised the Lok Sabha's strength to up to 850 and operationalised the women's quota, failed on April 17, with 298 votes in favour and 230 against. The Delimitation Bill was withdrawn after it. At the time, Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House that the five southern states' seats would rise from 129 to 195, and that their share would edge up from 23.76 to 23.87%.